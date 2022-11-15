Indiana Football Week 12 Opponent: Spartans to Watch, Coach Mel Tucker's Comments

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Michigan State defeated Indiana 20-15 in a back-and-forth battle in Bloomington, Ind on Oct. 16, 2021. This victory helped the Spartans achieve their first double-digit win season since 2017, and it led to coach Mel Tucker signing a nine-year, $95 million contract.

Michigan State entered the season at No. 15 on the AP poll, but a 5-5 start to 2022 hasn't lived up to expectations. Still, the Spartans are favored by 10 points against Indiana, which will kickoff at Noon ET from Spartan Stadium on Saturday.

Here are a few players for the Hoosiers to keep an eye on, as well as Tucker's comments on Indiana.

Players to watch

Payton Thorne, quarterback

Thorne started all 13 games of Michigan State's 11-2 campaign in 2021, and the same is true for this season. The 6-foot-2 junior for Naperville, Ill. has thrown 16 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.

Michigan State has won three of its last four games in part due to Thorne's improved ball security. After throwing six interceptions in the first four games, Thorne has turned the ball over twice in the last four contests. He's taken a step back from last year after setting the single-season program record with 27 passing touchdowns.

Thorne's 63.2 completion percentage ranks seventh among Big Ten quarterbacks, and he's completed 20-plus passes in a game only three times this year. He's played better recently, though, passing for over 250 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers in wins over Wisconsin and Rutgers.

Jayden Reed, wide receiver and punt returner

Reed has been Thorne's favorite receiver the last two seasons, and he leads the Spartans with 45 receptions in 2022. The 6-foot senior Reed is one of the most dangerous players in the Big Ten in the open field, possessing breakaway speed and quickness.

His biggest game of the season came against Wisconsin on Oct. 15 when he caught nine passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. Reed has scored all five of his touchdowns in the last six games, contributing 548 receiving yards on the season.

Reed is also a major threat on special teams, returning two punts for touchdowns during the 2021 season. Opponents have been more careful punting to Reed this season, leading to just seven returns for 49 yards. Reed is complemented by 6-foot-4 wide receiver Keon Coleman, who leads the team with 600 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Cal Haladay, linebacker

Haladay played an important role on Michigan State's defense last year, but he's taken his game to another level in 2022. Two weeks ago against Illinois, Haladay posted nine tackles, including a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss.

With a whopping 19 total tackles against Rutgers on Saturday – the most by a Big Ten player this season – Haladay passed his 2021 mark of 89 tackles and now has 99 on the season. These performances earned Haladay back-to-back Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Indiana fans might remember Haladay from this pick-six against Jack Tuttle in 2021.

Kendell Brooks, cornerback

Brooks transferred to Michigan State from Division II North Greenville University and primarily played on special teams last season. But in 2022, Brooks is the Spartans' second leading tackler, highlighted by an 18-tackle game against Minnesota.

Brooks forced a fumble in each of the first three games this year, and he's made at least nine tackles in the last five games. He batted away two passes last week against Rutgers, and could make things even more difficult for an Indiana offense playing without leading receiver Cam Camper.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker looks down the field during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Coached by Mel Tucker, the Spartans have won three out of the last four games to move to 5-5 on the season after a four-game losing streak from Weeks 3 to 6.

Here's what Tucker said about this week's game against Indiana.

On matchup with Indiana:

Tucker: We've got a strong opponent in Indiana, playing for the Brass Spittoon as you know. Good chance to get back in The Woodshed (Spartan Stadium) one more time, which is really important to us. We've got a lot of work to do this week and we're really focused."

On the Indiana offense:

Tucker: They have some really good players. They like to spread you out. The quarterbacks have really strong arms, and they'll take shots. They pretty much do it all. They've got the screen game, they've got the short passing game, they'll hit you deep. They get the ball, and they move it around. They have really good a tight end that they like to scheme and try to get the ball to him. They have the potential to be very explosive."

On Indiana's physicality:

Tucker: As we prepare this week we know that we're going to be tested, and we have to play better in the run game. We just have to do that, and they do a good job. They have good runners and they're physical. Indiana is one of the more physical teams that you're going to see in the conference. They play really hard, and they're physical. So we know what we have to do and it's just a matter of proper execution on Saturday, but I feel good about the scheme and putting our guys in positions to make plays. We just have to play with better fundamentals in order to make the plays that we're supposed to make, and our tackling has not been consistent, a lot of yards after contact.