SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

SI Daily: A Day in Champaign Without Big Ten Football

Tom Brew

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.— Last Thursday, the Big Ten football season was supposed to kick off in Champaign, Ill., with the host Illini taking on an Ohio State team that might be the best in the nation. 

A few hours prior to game time, Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman sat on a third-row aluminum bleacher in the corner of Illinois’s Memorial Stadium, gazing at the emptiness, pondering time and place. He played here 20 years ago, and today he is the school’s athletic director. Red Grange ran and Dick Butkus tackled in this grand old edifice, which is flanked on the east and west sides by towering columns inscribed with the names of Illinoisans killed in World War I.

Now, for the first autumn in 97 years, no football is expected to be played in this historic stadium. “We would be getting ready to go right now, wouldn’t we?” Whitman says wistfully.

They would indeed. It was 5 p.m. last Thursday, the day when the Illini were scheduled to play Ohio State here in the first Power 5 football game of the 2020 season. It would have been an idyllic college football game day — crisp and sunny in the afternoon, with a cool breeze picking up toward nightfall. Even with reduced stadium attendance, the town and campus would have hummed with a long-absent energy.

The football cravings are going unfulfilled these virus-plagued days in Big Ten country, and beyond. The schedule will expand going forward nationally, but not locally. Not here. In a town of 90,000 that revolves around a university of about 34,000 students, this is one more civic blow.

Indiana was supposed to play at Wisconsin last Friday, and Penn State was supposed to arrive to Bloomington this weekend. Instead, there's no football.

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde spent the day in Champaign last week, and chronicled the effect that no football will have on college towns. 

To read the entire story, CLICK HERE

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Logan Duncomb, Trey Kaufman, Top Indiana Prospects Headline 2020 FORUM Tipoff Classic

The 2020 FORUM Tipoff Classic at Southport High School is featuring talent such as Logan Duncomb, Trey Kaufman, Caleb Furst, CJ Gunn and Jalen Washington.

Dylan Wallace

Orlando Emerging as Possible Bubble for Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Indiana defeated Florida State last season in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge 80-64. The Hoosiers' opponent this season is unknown.

Dylan Wallace

Former Indiana Player Maurice Creek Inks Pro Contract in Romania

Creek played at Indiana from 2009-2013, but dealt with injuries most of his time in Bloomington.

Dylan Wallace

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 7): OG Anunoby, Raptors Routed in Game 5 Loss to Celtics

The Boston Celtics, playing with much more energy, jumped out to a huge early lead and rolled past the Toronto Raptors to win Game 5 and take s 3-2 series lead.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 7): Playoff Picture Looking Bright for 4 Former Indiana Players

The four former Hoosiers playing in the big leagues right now are all on teams that seem headed for the playoffs this year.

Tom Brew

Titans Add Former Indiana WR Nick Westbrook to Practice Squad

Former Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Westbrook was cut by the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, but he was immediately signed back to the team's practice squad on Sunday.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 6): Eric Gordon Scores 24, But Rockets Drop Game 2 to Lakers

Eric Gordon matched his season high with six three-pointers and the Houston Rockets hit 22 long balls in all, but it wasn't enough against the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 6): Giants' Caleb Barager Gets Another Win, Joins League Leaders

Caleb Baragar picked up his second win in two days and his fifth on the season after the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Sunday.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 5): Caleb Baragar Picks Up Another Win for Giants

San Francisco reliever Caleb Baragar got the Giants out of a jam on Saturday, and pitched well enough to earn his fourth victory of the year in a 4-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 5): OG Anunoby's Late Free Throws Help Raptors Even Series

The defending champion Toronto Raptors are right back in their second-round series after a Game 4 victory over the Boston Celtics, and former Indiana star OG Anunoby has been a big reason why.

Tom Brew