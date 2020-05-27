HoosiersNow
Northwestern Finally Makes it Official, Announces Peyton Ramsey's Transfer

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Nearly three months after former Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey tweeted that he was leaving the Hoosiers to finish his career at Northwestern, the school made it official Wednesday in announcing his signing.

."I would like to thank everyone at Indiana University for allowing me to live out my dream of playing college football,'' Ramsey said in he release. "I would especially like to thank my teammates that pushed me, encouraged me, and trusted me. 

"Sometimes the road to realizing your dreams can take you in a different direction than you expected. I am grateful to Coach Fitz and his entire staff for this opportunity. I can't wait to get started."

Ramsey had a big impact on Indiana's resurgence since arriving on campus from Cincinnati in 2016. He started 23 games during the past three seasons and came off the bench in 2019 on three different occasions to replace starter Michael Penix Jr. Indiana won eight games for the first time in 26 years and played in its first-ever Florida bowl game on Jan. 2 against Tennessee.

Ramsey graduate in May, so he is eligible to play right away for the Wildcats, who won the Big Ten West in 2018 but struggled a year ago, winning only 

Last year, Ramsey threw for 2,454 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions and adding 252 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. He threw for 2,875 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as a sophomore in 2018 and added 1,252 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions as a freshman. 

Ramsey will join a Northwestern quarterback battle that includes seniors TJ Green — Green is the son of former Indiana and NFL quarterback Trent Green.— and Aidan Smith, and juniors Hunter Johnson and Andrew Marty. 

All four quarterbacks saw action last season. Ramsey notched a victory against Northwestern last year, beating them 34-3 in relief of Penix, who suffered a season-ending clavicle injury in that game.

"We are thrilled to welcome Peyton ... to our football family," Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said in the release. "The graduate education opportunities at Northwestern are unparalleled, as is the opportunity to compete at the highest level of college football. 

"We look forward to welcoming them properly when we all return to Evanston to prepare for the 2020 season."

