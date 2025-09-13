4 Observations from Indiana's 73-0 Win over Indiana State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 22 Indiana football (3-0) rolled past Indiana State (2-1) on Friday night, capping the non-conference slate with a 73-0 win inside Memorial Stadium.
Here are four observations from the Hoosiers’ dominant victory …
Mendoza starts perfect
By the time Indiana redshirt junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza had his first incomplete pass, the outcome had already been long decided.
In his third start with the Hoosiers, Mendoza began Friday night’s game 14-for-14 passing for 168 yards and two touchdowns, both to redshirt junior receiver Omar Cooper Jr.
His first missed pass came with 11:23 remaining in the second quarter while Indiana led 21-0 and held possession at Indiana State’s 6-yard line. He was hit as he attempted to throw, and while Sycamore defenders clamored for the officials to rule it a fumble, it was ultimately labeled an incompletion.
Mendoza finished 19-for-20 passing for 270 yards, five touchdowns and no turnovers while adding a seven-yard rushing score.
Hoosiers defense suffocates Indiana State
After posting 14 tackles for loss in a Week 2 victory over Kennesaw State, Indiana followed with 16 tackles in Indiana State’s backfield Friday night.
The Sycamores didn’t pick up a first down until 4:21 remaining in the second quarter. They didn't cross midfield until the first play of the fourth quarter. Indiana State averaged only 1.5 yards per play and gained just five first downs.
"I expected us to have a dominant performance, and we did," Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said postgame. "We swarmed the ball."
Cooper has career day
Mendoza’s first completion Friday night came on a screen pass to Cooper, who gained 14 yards. It was the first of nine connections between the two and jumpstarted Cooper’s best college performance to date.
The 6-foot, 204-pound Cooper caught 10 passes for 207 yards and four touchdowns, the last of which ties James Hardy III for Indiana’s single-game record. Hardy accomplished the feat against Michigan State in 2006. Cooper’s performance marked the ninth 200-yard receiving game in program history.
"I think they had a hard time out with him on the perimeter obviously and we got him the ball," Cignetti said postgame. "There was some space and he took advantage of it."
Indiana makes change at right tackle amid Benson suspension
The Hoosiers made a noticeable adjustment to their first-team offense, as Zen Michalski replaced Kahlil Benson as the starting right tackle. Benson dressed, and on Indiana’s first drive, he watched from a knee on the sideline.
Cignetti said postgame Benson wasn't available to play the first half due to a violation of team rules and regulations.
When the Hoosiers' offense took the field for the second half, Benson returned to his spot in the starting lineup. Michalski later slotted in at left guard on the second-team offensive line.
Benson, a Colorado transfer who played at Indiana from 2020-23, won the starting job after a fall camp battle with Michalski, an Ohio State transfer. In the first two games of the season, Benson earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 76.8, including 79.7 as a run blocker and 74.7 in pass protection.