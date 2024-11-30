Old Oaken Bucket Game Injury Report: CB Jamier Johnson Out For Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana only had one name on its injury report, but it's a starter for the Hoosiers.
Cornerback Jamier Johnson is listed as out on the Indiana availability report released by the Big Ten two hours prior to the Hoosiers' 7 p.m. ET kickoff against Purdue.
Johnson has started all but one of Indiana's games this season. He did not start, but did play against Nebraska on Oct. 19.
Johnson has one interception this season. Johnson also has 34 tackles.
Indiana does not release an official two-deep, but Jamari Sharpe would be the most likely candidate to start in Johnson's place.
Johnson is the only new Indiana player on the availability report. It does not account for other players ruled out for the season such as guard Drew Evans.
Purdue listed the following players as out on its availability report:
• WR Jayden Dixon-Veal
• DB Smiley Bradford
• WR CJ Smith
• OL Tarrion Grant
• DL DamarjheLewis
• OL Joshua Sales Jr.
• DL Jamarrion Harkless
Indiana (10-1, 7-1) will try to win the Old Oaken Bucket back from Purdue for the first time since the 2019 season.
