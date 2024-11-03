Opening Line: Indiana Favored Against Michigan in Week 11
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's record-setting season continues Saturday against Michigan, and oddsmakers give the Hoosiers a good chance of winning 10 games for the first time in program history.
Indiana opened as a 10.5-point favorite, and the line has already moved to 12.5 points in the Hoosiers' favor as of Sunday morning, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is 46.5 points. Indiana is a minus-530 favorite on the moneyline, and Michigan's moneyline odds are plus-390.
Kickoff between the Hoosiers and Spartans is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. The game will be nationally televised on CBS.
Indiana football against the spread in 2024
- Week 1: Indiana did not cover a 25.5-point spread as favorites in its 31-7 win at home against Florida International. The game went under 52 points.
- Week 2: Indiana covered a 44.5-point spread as favorites in its 77-3 win at home against Western Illinois. The game went over 54.5 points.
- Week 3: Indiana covered a 4-point spread as favorites in its 42-13 win at UCLA. The game went over 46.5 points.
- Week 4: Indiana covered a 28.5-point spread as a favorite in its 52-14 win at home against Charlotte. The game went over 51 points.
- Week 5: Indiana covered a 7.5-point spread as a favorite in its 42-28 win at home against Maryland. The game went over 50.5 points.
- Week 6: Indiana covered a 13-point spread as a favorite in its 41-24 win at Northwestern. The game went over 40 points.
- Week 7: Bye
- Week 8: Indiana covered a 6.5-point spread as a favorite in its 56-7 win at home against Nebraska. The game went over 49 points.
- Week 9: Indiana covered a 5.5-point spread as a favorite in its 31-17 win at home against Washington. The game went under 54 points.
- Week 10: Indiana covered a 7.5-point spread as a favorite in its 47-10 win at Michigan State. The game went over 53.5 points.
Those results make Indiana 8-1 against the spread in 2024, based on where the line closed. The only line Indiana didn't cover was a 25.5-point spread against Florida International in Week 1, though the line opened at 17.5 points.
Indiana has been favored in every game this season by at least four points, and it has covered the spread in eight games, all by at least four points. There have been four games in which Indiana has covered the spread by at least 25 points, coming against Western Illinois, Charlotte, Nebraska and Michigan State.
Against Michigan State, Indiana trailed and allowed first-quarter points for the first time all season. But after facing a 10-0 deficit after the first quarter, the Hoosiers scored 47 unanswered points and dominated the final three quarters.
Quarterback Kurtis Rourke returned after missing one and a half games with a thumb injury. He completed 19 of 29 passes for 263 yards, four touchdowns and no turnovers. Wide receiver Elijah Sarratt caught two touchdown passes, and Ke'Shawn Williams led the team with 86 receiving yards.
Defensively, Indiana totaled 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles threw two interceptions to Indiana safety Amare Ferrell, and Chiles left the game in the third quarter due to injury.
Next up, Michigan comes to Bloomington after a 38-17 home loss to No. 1 Oregon. The Wolverines allowed 470 yards of total offense to the Ducks, who never trailed in the game.
Michigan won the national championship last season, but coach Jim Harbaugh left to take the head coaching job of the Los Angeles Chargers. Sherrone Moore, who was the offensive coordinator last season, took over for Harbaugh as Michigan's head coach.
In his first season as a head coach, Moore is 5-4 with wins over Fresno State, Arkansas State, USC, Minnesota and Michigan State. The Wolverines have lost three of the last four games, falling to Oregon, Illinois and Washington. They also lost at home against Texas in Week 2.
Michigan leads the all-time series against Indiana 62-10. The Hoosiers beat Michigan in 2020 under former head coach Tom Allen, their first win over the Wolverines since 1987. Before that, Indiana hadn't beat Michigan since 1967.
