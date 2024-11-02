WATCH: Kurtis Rourke Finds Elijah Sarratt For Touchdown; Indiana Leads 21-10
Indiana has scored 21 points in the second quarter at Michigan State, including a four-yard touchdown pass from Kurtis Rourke to Elijah Sarratt. Watch the highlight below.
Indiana went three and out on its first two drives, but quarterback Kurtis Rourke and the Hoosiers have found their rhythm in the second quarter.
After Indiana safety Amare Ferrell's second interception of the day against Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles, the Hoosiers took over on the Spartans' 37-yard line.
On second and goal from the four-yard line, Rourke scrambled and found wide receiver Elijah Sarratt in the end zone for a touchdown. That play gave the Hoosiers a 21-10 lead with 2:15 left in the first half.
Indiana has scored all 21 points in the second quarter, and Rourke is up to 139 yards and two touchdowns on the day.
For live updates on today's game between Indiana and Michigan State, follow Todd Golden's live blog HERE.
