Opening Line: Indiana Massive Favorite Against Purdue in Regular Season Finale

Here's the point spread and over/under for Indiana's home game against Purdue, plus betting results from throughout the season.

The Old Oaken Bucket sits on the field before the Purdue Boilermakers and Indiana Hoosiers' 2022 matchup at Memorial Stadium.
The Old Oaken Bucket sits on the field before the Purdue Boilermakers and Indiana Hoosiers' 2022 matchup at Memorial Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana looks to end its historic 2024 regular season on a high note against its in-state rival in the Old Oaken Bucket game.

Coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers host Purdue Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. The game will be air on FOX Sports 1.

Indiana opened as a 28-point favorite over Purdue, but the spread has moved down a touch to 27.5 points in the Hoosiers' favor as of Sunday afternoon on the FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is 56.5 points. Indiana is a minus-4500 favorite on the moneyline, and Purdue's moneyline odds are plus-1600.

Indiana football against the spread in 2024

  • Week 1: Indiana did not cover a 25.5-point spread as favorites in its 31-7 win at home against Florida International. The game went under 52 points.
  • Week 2: Indiana covered a 44.5-point spread as favorites in its 77-3 win at home against Western Illinois. The game went over 54.5 points.
  • Week 3: Indiana covered a 4-point spread as favorites in its 42-13 win at UCLA. The game went over 46.5 points.
  • Week 4: Indiana covered a 28.5-point spread as a favorite in its 52-14 win at home against Charlotte. The game went over 51 points.
  • Week 5: Indiana covered a 7.5-point spread as a favorite in its 42-28 win at home against Maryland. The game went over 50.5 points.
  • Week 6: Indiana covered a 13-point spread as a favorite in its 41-24 win at Northwestern. The game went over 40 points.
  • Week 7: Bye
  • Week 8: Indiana covered a 6.5-point spread as a favorite in its 56-7 win at home against Nebraska. The game went over 49 points.
  • Week 9: Indiana covered a 5.5-point spread as a favorite in its 31-17 win at home against Washington. The game went under 54 points.
  • Week 10: Indiana covered a 7.5-point spread as a favorite in its 47-10 win at Michigan State. The game went over 53.5 points.
  • Week 11: Indiana did not cover a 14.5-point spread as a favorite in its 20-15 win at home against Michigan. The game went under 47.5 points.
  • Week 12: Bye
  • Week 13: Indiana did not cover a 10.5-point spread as underdogs in 38-15 loss at Ohio State. The game went over 52.5 points.

Indiana's undefeated run came to an end Saturday with a 38-15 loss at No. 2 Ohio State, dropping to 10-1 overall and 7-1 in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers fell from No. 5 to No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, but ESPN still gives them a 97.7% chance to make the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Purdue enters Saturday's game in the midst of a dismal season. In year two under coach Ryan Walters, the Boilermakers are 1-10 overall, with its only win coming in the season opener against Indiana State. Purdue has six other one-win seasons in program history – most recently in 2013 – and two winless seasons, which occurred in 1906 and 1907.

