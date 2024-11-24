Opening Line: Indiana Massive Favorite Against Purdue in Regular Season Finale
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana looks to end its historic 2024 regular season on a high note against its in-state rival in the Old Oaken Bucket game.
Coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers host Purdue Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. The game will be air on FOX Sports 1.
Indiana opened as a 28-point favorite over Purdue, but the spread has moved down a touch to 27.5 points in the Hoosiers' favor as of Sunday afternoon on the FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is 56.5 points. Indiana is a minus-4500 favorite on the moneyline, and Purdue's moneyline odds are plus-1600.
Indiana football against the spread in 2024
- Week 1: Indiana did not cover a 25.5-point spread as favorites in its 31-7 win at home against Florida International. The game went under 52 points.
- Week 2: Indiana covered a 44.5-point spread as favorites in its 77-3 win at home against Western Illinois. The game went over 54.5 points.
- Week 3: Indiana covered a 4-point spread as favorites in its 42-13 win at UCLA. The game went over 46.5 points.
- Week 4: Indiana covered a 28.5-point spread as a favorite in its 52-14 win at home against Charlotte. The game went over 51 points.
- Week 5: Indiana covered a 7.5-point spread as a favorite in its 42-28 win at home against Maryland. The game went over 50.5 points.
- Week 6: Indiana covered a 13-point spread as a favorite in its 41-24 win at Northwestern. The game went over 40 points.
- Week 7: Bye
- Week 8: Indiana covered a 6.5-point spread as a favorite in its 56-7 win at home against Nebraska. The game went over 49 points.
- Week 9: Indiana covered a 5.5-point spread as a favorite in its 31-17 win at home against Washington. The game went under 54 points.
- Week 10: Indiana covered a 7.5-point spread as a favorite in its 47-10 win at Michigan State. The game went over 53.5 points.
- Week 11: Indiana did not cover a 14.5-point spread as a favorite in its 20-15 win at home against Michigan. The game went under 47.5 points.
- Week 12: Bye
- Week 13: Indiana did not cover a 10.5-point spread as underdogs in 38-15 loss at Ohio State. The game went over 52.5 points.
Indiana's undefeated run came to an end Saturday with a 38-15 loss at No. 2 Ohio State, dropping to 10-1 overall and 7-1 in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers fell from No. 5 to No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, but ESPN still gives them a 97.7% chance to make the 12-team College Football Playoff.
Purdue enters Saturday's game in the midst of a dismal season. In year two under coach Ryan Walters, the Boilermakers are 1-10 overall, with its only win coming in the season opener against Indiana State. Purdue has six other one-win seasons in program history – most recently in 2013 – and two winless seasons, which occurred in 1906 and 1907.
Related stories on Indiana football
- JACK'S TAKE: Indiana should still make the College Football Playoff after Saturday’s 38-15 loss at No. 2 Ohio State. But if it wants to compete with the nation’s best, it must be able to protect quarterback Kurtis Rourke and be undeterred by crowd noise. CLICK HERE
- GAME STORY: The story from Ohio Stadium as the No. 5 Hoosiers fall to the No. 2 Buckeyes 38-15 on Saturday. CLICK HERE.
- THEY DAY AFTER: No. 5 Indiana got humbled in Columbus, but the Hoosiers got a lot of help in the College Football Playoff picture. CLICK HERE
- MY TWO CENTS: One loss does not wipe out Indiana's playoff worthiness. CLICK HERE.
- TODD'S TAKE: Ohio State took Indiana seriously and the Hoosiers paid a heavy price. CLICK HERE.
- EVERYTHING CURT CIGNETTI SAID: Curt Cignetti's comments to the media after Indiana's 38-15 loss to Ohio State on Saturday. CLICK HERE.
- WHAT KURTIS ROURKE SAID: What the Indiana quarterback said after Indiana's loss to Ohio State on Saturday. CLICK HERE.