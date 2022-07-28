PHOTO GALLERY: Big Ten Football Media Days

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Take a look at more than 30 photos from Big Ten Football Media Days inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the 14 Big Ten football coaches along with three or four of their best respective athletes traveled to Indianapolis to meet with the media and talk about their upcoming seasons.

Each head coach had 15 minutes to address the media on the podium with a Q&A session to follow. After podium press conferences, the head coaches and their athletes moved to the other side of the field for individual podium sessions.

Here, each media member was free to bounce around to whichever podium he or she wanted and could ask questions of athletes or the head coach once again. This would last an hour for each player and coach.

In this story's gallery, you'll find a picture of each head coach and photos of some of the best football athletes that grace the Big Ten.

List of Big Ten coaches:

Scott Frost — Nebraska

Michael Locksley — Maryland

P.J. Fleck — Minnesota

Kirk Ferentz — Iowa

Tom Allen — Indiana

Pat Fitzgerald — Northwestern

Jim Harbaugh — Michigan

Jeff Brohm — Purdue

Bret Bielema — Illinois

Mel Tucker — Michigan State

Greg Schiano — Rutgers

James Franklin — Penn State

Paul Chryst — Wisconsin

Ryan Day — Ohio State