PHOTO GALLERY: Big Ten Football Media Days

© Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Check out more than 30 photos from inside Lucas Oil Stadium as part of Big Ten Football Media Days.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Take a look at more than 30 photos from Big Ten Football Media Days inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the 14 Big Ten football coaches along with three or four of their best respective athletes traveled to Indianapolis to meet with the media and talk about their upcoming seasons.

Each head coach had 15 minutes to address the media on the podium with  a Q&A session to follow. After podium press conferences, the head coaches and their athletes moved to the other side of the field for individual podium sessions.

Here, each media member was free to bounce around to whichever podium he or she wanted and could ask questions of athletes or the head coach once again. This would last an hour for each player and coach.

In this story's gallery, you'll find a picture of each head coach and photos of some of the best football athletes that grace the Big Ten.

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost

Scott Frost

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren

Big Ten conference helmets

Big Ten conference helmets

Kevin Warren and Maryland football coach Michael Locksley

Kevin Warren and Maryland head coach Michael Locksley

Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz

Indiana football coach Tom Allen

Indiana football head coach Tom Allen
Indiana football coach Tom Allen

Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald

Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh

Michigan Wolverines' DJ Turner and Mazi Smith

Michigan Wolverines defensive back DJ Turner and defensive tackle Mazi Smith

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara

Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen

Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen

Indiana linebacker Cam Jones

Indiana linebacker Cam Jones

Indiana tight end AJ Barner

Indiana tight end AJ Barner
Indiana football coach Tom Allen

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm

Illinois football coach Bret Bielema

Illinois football coach Bret Bielema

Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker

Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker

Rutgers football coach Greg Schiano

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano

Penn State football coach James Franklin

Penn State head coach James Franklin

Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst

Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst

Kevin Warren and Ohio State football coach Ryan Day

Kevin Warren and Ohio State football coach Ryan Day

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud

Ohio State wide receiver Jackson Smith-Njigba

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne

Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown

Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Sydney Brown

Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin

Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Jartavius Martin

Illinois running back Chase Brown

Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown

List of Big Ten coaches:

Scott Frost — Nebraska

Michael Locksley — Maryland

P.J. Fleck — Minnesota

Kirk Ferentz — Iowa

Tom Allen — Indiana

Pat Fitzgerald — Northwestern

Jim Harbaugh — Michigan

Jeff Brohm — Purdue

Bret Bielema — Illinois

Mel Tucker — Michigan State

Greg Schiano — Rutgers

James Franklin — Penn State

Paul Chryst — Wisconsin

Ryan Day — Ohio State

  • INDIANA LINEBACKER CAM JONES EMERGES AS LEADER Indiana fifth year linebacker Cam Jones sought out Coach Tom Allen following a lackluster 2021 season asking for more help from Allen who now meets with the team captain almost everyday. Since then, Jones has emerged into one of Indiana's grittiest leaders on and off the field. CLICK HERE
  • BEST OF WHAT EACH COACH SAID AT BIG TEN FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS On the first day of Big Ten Football Media Days, seven head football coaches spoke at the podium. We give you a breakdown of each coach's best quotes to the media about the upcoming 2022 season. CLICK HERE
  • TOM ALLEN UPDATES QUARTERBACK COMP AT BIG TEN MEDIA DAYS Indiana coach Tom Allen is still looking for a starting quarterback as fall camp approaches on Aug. 2, but he gave an update on the competition on Tuesday at Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. CLICK HERE

