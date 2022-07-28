PHOTO GALLERY: Big Ten Football Media Days
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Take a look at more than 30 photos from Big Ten Football Media Days inside Lucas Oil Stadium.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the 14 Big Ten football coaches along with three or four of their best respective athletes traveled to Indianapolis to meet with the media and talk about their upcoming seasons.
Each head coach had 15 minutes to address the media on the podium with a Q&A session to follow. After podium press conferences, the head coaches and their athletes moved to the other side of the field for individual podium sessions.
Here, each media member was free to bounce around to whichever podium he or she wanted and could ask questions of athletes or the head coach once again. This would last an hour for each player and coach.
In this story's gallery, you'll find a picture of each head coach and photos of some of the best football athletes that grace the Big Ten.
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren
Big Ten conference helmets
Kevin Warren and Maryland football coach Michael Locksley
Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz
Indiana football coach Tom Allen
Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh
Michigan Wolverines' DJ Turner and Mazi Smith
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara
Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen
Indiana linebacker Cam Jones
Indiana tight end AJ Barner
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker
Rutgers football coach Greg Schiano
Penn State football coach James Franklin
Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst
Kevin Warren and Ohio State football coach Ryan Day
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud
Ohio State wide receiver Jackson Smith-Njigba
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown
Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin
Illinois running back Chase Brown
List of Big Ten coaches:
Scott Frost — Nebraska
Michael Locksley — Maryland
P.J. Fleck — Minnesota
Kirk Ferentz — Iowa
Tom Allen — Indiana
Pat Fitzgerald — Northwestern
Jim Harbaugh — Michigan
Jeff Brohm — Purdue
Bret Bielema — Illinois
Mel Tucker — Michigan State
Greg Schiano — Rutgers
James Franklin — Penn State
Paul Chryst — Wisconsin
Ryan Day — Ohio State
