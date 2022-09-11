Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: Indiana Football Vs. Idaho Vandals

Although it was a rocky and rainy start, there are some great pictures to show for Indiana's 35-22 win over the Idaho Vandals. Take a look at more than 20 action shots including plenty of touchdown celebrations.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Despite the rain delay and a rocky start for the Hoosiers, Indiana fought back to defeat the Idaho Vandals 35-22. Look at 22 photos from the night including some rainy action shots and Hoosier touchdown celebrations.

Just less than 47,000 fans braved the rain and sat through the delay to watch Indiana face the Vandals in Week 2 of college football. 

The first half was subpar for the Hoosiers, who totaled 110 yards and no score in six possessions, had one fumble, a missed field goal, one interception and a missed goal-line opportunity.

Indiana got their edge back in the second half after being down 10-0, quickly jumping to a 23-10 lead in the third when wide receiver Donaven McCulley got things rolling with the first Hoosiers touchdown of the game.

Following a safety that increased Indiana's score to nine, just one point behind, quarterback Connor Bazelak connected with tight end AJ Barner for a 43-yard touchdown.

Wide receiver D.J. Matthews Jr. and running backs Josh Henderson and Shaun Shivers also got in on the touchdown party giving the Hoosiers a comfortable lead following a stressful first half. 

Weather Delay

Indiana football has a weather delay.

Shaun Shivers

Shaun Shivers

Shaun Shivers

Shaun Shivers

D.J. Matthews Jr.

D.J. Matthews Jr.

Indiana Defense

Indiana defense

Bryant Fitzgerald

Bryant Fitzgerald

Jaylin Williams

Jaylin Williams tackles Terez Traynor.

Jaylin Williams

Jaylin Williams

Jared Casey

Jared Casey

Tiawan Mullen

Tiawan Mullen

Tom Allen

Tom Allen

Bryant Fitzgerald

Bryant Fitzgerald

Shaun Shivers

Shaun Shivers

D.J. Matthews Jr.

D.J. Matthews Jr.

Devon Matthews

Devon Matthews

Cam Camper

Cam Camper

Shaun Shivers

Shaun Shivers

D.J. Matthews Jr.

D.J. Matthews Jr.

Josh Henderson

Josh Henderson

Dasan McCullough and Aaron Casey

Dasan McCullough and Aaron Casey

Donaven McCulley

Donaven McCulley

Dasan McCullough and Lance Bryant

Dasan McCullough and Lance Bryant
