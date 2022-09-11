PHOTO GALLERY: Indiana Football Vs. Idaho Vandals
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Despite the rain delay and a rocky start for the Hoosiers, Indiana fought back to defeat the Idaho Vandals 35-22. Look at 22 photos from the night including some rainy action shots and Hoosier touchdown celebrations.
Just less than 47,000 fans braved the rain and sat through the delay to watch Indiana face the Vandals in Week 2 of college football.
The first half was subpar for the Hoosiers, who totaled 110 yards and no score in six possessions, had one fumble, a missed field goal, one interception and a missed goal-line opportunity.
Indiana got their edge back in the second half after being down 10-0, quickly jumping to a 23-10 lead in the third when wide receiver Donaven McCulley got things rolling with the first Hoosiers touchdown of the game.
Following a safety that increased Indiana's score to nine, just one point behind, quarterback Connor Bazelak connected with tight end AJ Barner for a 43-yard touchdown.
Wide receiver D.J. Matthews Jr. and running backs Josh Henderson and Shaun Shivers also got in on the touchdown party giving the Hoosiers a comfortable lead following a stressful first half.
Weather Delay
Shaun Shivers
Shaun Shivers
D.J. Matthews Jr.
Indiana Defense
Bryant Fitzgerald
Jaylin Williams
Jaylin Williams
Jared Casey
Tiawan Mullen
Tom Allen
Bryant Fitzgerald
Shaun Shivers
D.J. Matthews Jr.
Devon Matthews
Cam Camper
Shaun Shivers
D.J. Matthews Jr.
Josh Henderson
Dasan McCullough and Aaron Casey
Donaven McCulley
Dasan McCullough and Lance Bryant
