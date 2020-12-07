Point Spread Released for Indiana-Purdue Game, Plus Rest of Big Ten Schedule

Indiana is a big favorite to retain the Old Oaken Bucket against a Purdue team that's smarting from a four-game losing streak as it prepares to head to Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In many years, you can throw out the records when Indiana and Purdue get together for the annual Old Oaken Bucket. You can usually throw out the point spreads, too.

The latest lines for this weekend's game were released late Sunday night, and the 6-1 Hoosiers, who are now ranked No. 8 in the country, are listed as 11.5-point favorites over the Boilermakers, who are 2-4 and are in the midst of a four-game losing streak.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

This is the fourth time in eight games that the Hoosiers have been favored this year, according to the DraftKings.com website. Each time they have won the game, and also covered, beating Rutgers by 16 points, Michigan State by 24 and Maryland by 16.

Indiana has been an underdog four times, but one three of the games outright anyway, knocking off Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin. In their only loss, the Hoosiers fell 42-35 as 21-point underdogs to Ohio State.

Indiana is the only team in the country to be 7-0 against the spread this season.

(Advice: My gambling friend Walter Ego was surprised that the Indiana-Purdue line was only 11.5 points. He thinks it will go up during the course of the week, so if you like the Hoosiers in this one, bet it now. Walter did.)

Here are the lines for all seven Big Ten games this weekend.

Purdue at Indiana

GAMETIME: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network RECORDS: Purdue (2-4); Indiana (6-1)

Purdue (2-4); Indiana (6-1) LAST WEEK: Purdue lost to Nebraska 37-27; Indiana beat Wisconsin 14-6.

Purdue lost to Nebraska 37-27; Indiana beat Wisconsin 14-6. OPENING LINE: Indiana by 11.5 points.

Indiana by 11.5 points. THE SKINNY: The Hoosiers are proud owners of the Old Oaken Bucket these days thanks to last year's 44-41 double overtime win in West Lafayette, and they'd like that trend to continue. Purdue has struggled of late, losing four straight games after a 2-0 start.

Michigan at Ohio State

GAMETIME: Noon ET

Noon ET TV: FOX

FOX RECORDS: Michigan (2-4); Ohio State (5-0)

Michigan (2-4); Ohio State (5-0) LAST WEEK: Michigan did not play because of COVID issues inside the program; Ohio State beat Michigan State 52-12.

Michigan did not play because of COVID issues inside the program; Ohio State beat Michigan State 52-12. OPENING LINE: Ohio State by 30.5 points.

Ohio State by 30.5 points. THE SKINNY: This is the largest point spread ever in the long and storied history of this rivalry. There is still some concern about whether this game will be played because of Michigan's COVID issues, but we should know more in the next day or two. Ohio State needs this game to be played to qualify for the Big Ten title game, but that might change on Monday, too. Big news day coming, for sure.

Illinois at Northwestern

GAMETIME: Noon ET

Noon ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 RECORDS: Illinois (2-4); Northwestern (5-1)

Illinois (2-4); Northwestern (5-1) LAST WEEK: Illinois lost to Iowa 35-21; Northwestern did not play due to COVID issues at Minnesota

Illinois lost to Iowa 35-21; Northwestern did not play due to COVID issues at Minnesota OPENING LINE: Northwestern by 13.5 points.

Northwestern by 13.5 points. THE SKINNY: The Wildcats couldn't play last week because of Minnesota's issues, but they wound up clinching the Big Ten West anyway and will play in the Big Ten Championship Game next week for the second time in three years. Illinois jumped out to an early 14-0 lead vs. Iowa, but then got rolled from there, allowing 35 unanswered points. The Illini have been up and down all year, but don't be surprised if they give Northwestern a fight in this rivalry game.

Rutgers at Maryland

GAMETIME: Noon ET

Noon ET TV: FOX Sports 1 or Big Ten Network

FOX Sports 1 or Big Ten Network RECORDS: Rutgers (2-5); Maryland (2-2)

Rutgers (2-5); Maryland (2-2) LAST WEEK: Rutgers lost to Penn State 23-7; Maryland did not play due to COVID issues at Michigan.

Rutgers lost to Penn State 23-7; Maryland did not play due to COVID issues at Michigan. OPENING LINE: Maryland by 7.5 points.

Maryland by 7.5 points. THE SKINNY: The Terrapins missed two games because of their own COVID issues, and then missed another last week, so they've only played four games. They'd love to get this one in and finish on a high note. It's been a good turnaround for Rutgers as well, getting a couple of Big Ten victories after losing 22 games in a row prior to this season.

Minnesota at Nebraska

GAMETIME: Noon ET

Noon ET TV: FOX Sports 1 or Big Ten Network

FOX Sports 1 or Big Ten Network RECORDS: Minnesota (2-3); Nebraska (2-4)

Minnesota (2-3); Nebraska (2-4) LAST WEEK: Minnesota did not play due to COVID issues; Nebraska beat Purdue 37-27

Minnesota did not play due to COVID issues; Nebraska beat Purdue 37-27 OPENING LINE: Nebraska by 9.5 points.

Nebraska by 9.5 points. THE SKINNY: The Cornhuskers got back in the win column with a nice win on the road at Purdue, and they'd like to build on that this weekend. We're still not sure what's up with Minnesota and if they can play this week or not.

Michigan State at Penn State

GAMETIME: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN RECORDS: Michigan State (2-4); Penn State (2-5)

Michigan State (2-4); Penn State (2-5) LAST WEEK: Michigan State lost to Ohio State 52-12; Penn State beat Rutgers 23-7.

Michigan State lost to Ohio State 52-12; Penn State beat Rutgers 23-7. OPENING LINE: Penn State by 14.5 points.

Penn State by 14.5 points. THE SKINNY: The Nittany Lions finally seem to have their act together after that program-defining five-game losing streak to start the season. They'd love to finish the season strong and build on it for 2021.

Wisconsin at Iowa