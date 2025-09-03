Previewing the Lines for Indiana's Week 2 Game Against Kennesaw State
Indiana vs Old Dominion Betting Lines
For the second straight week, Indiana is a heavy home favorite despite failing to cover as a 23.5-point favorite, per FanDuel, BetMGM, DraftKings, and Caesars, last week to begin the season against Old Dominion.
Indiana's next game is Saturday at home against Kennesaw State, and as of Tuesday, the Hoosiers are 35.5-point favorites, with an over/under of 52.5 total points, with FanDuel, BetMGM, DraftKings, and Caesars all coming in the same as of Wednesday.
Indiana was in range of covering in its season opener, but it all fell apart late in the 27-14 win. There wasn't any real drama game-wise, but the Hoosiers missed on a few key opportunities, gave up two long runs, and that was it for the 23.5.
As for Kennesaw State, it nearly pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the week last week, losing to Wake Forest by just a point, 10-9, in a defensive battle.
The Owls were an 18.5-point underdog against the Demon Deacons, per ESPN Bet, and if it weren't for a missed extra point early, they very well could have won in overtime.
And just like IU, Kennesaw State hit on the under in Saturday's season opener. That's not all that surprising, though, as the Owls were 8-4 against the under a year ago, per Team Rankings.
The difference this time around, it it's a new team with a new coach, Jerry Mack, but the Owls didn't do a whole lot offensively last week -- just 307 yards of total offense -- but did hold Wake Forest to just 348 yards and 6-of-17 on third downs.
Neither team turned the ball over, but yards and first downs were hard to come by as neither team recorded more than 20 first downs.
Indiana was great defensively last week against Old Dominion - again, there were just the two big runs allowed - but struggled offensively to turn good drives into points.
The Hoosiers finished with 502 yards of total offense, but the attack turned the ball over on downs twice and fumbled once. It took a bit to get going - Indiana didn't score its first offensive points until the end of the first half.
As for the defense, the Hoosiers did allow a touchdown on their opening drive but settled in for the most part after that. IU picked off ODU quarterback Colton Joseph three times and limited him to just 96 yards through the air.
The Monarchs were held to under 100 passing yards, and the IU pass defense should be just as strong this week.
Kickoff on Saturday between No. 23 Indiana and Kennesaw State is at 11 a.m. (CT) from Bloomington and is scheduled to be televised on FS1.