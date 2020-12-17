Big Ten Daily (Dec. 16): Purdue Fires Defensive Coordinator Bob Diaco After One Season

Purdue just can't seem to get it right at defensive coordinator, as coach Jeff Brohm fired Bob Diaco after just one season. That's three coordinators in three years for the Boilermakers. There's also still trouble at Michigan and Ohio State.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Bob Diaco's time at Purdue didn't last long. The school announced Thursday that head coach Jeff Brohm has relieved him of his duties as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach after just one frustrating season.

Purdue finished the season 2-4, and lost its last four games, allowing 33.7 points per game in the four losses.

Diaco was hired to replace Nick Holt last December after serving as Louisiana Tech defensive coordinator for one season, and his hiring was questioned by many at the time. Diaco was the head coach at Connecticut from 2014 to 2016, and had a disappointing 11-26 record. He also got run out of town at Notre Dame and Nebraska after failed seasons as defensive coordinator.

It's been a tough spot for Brohm to fill. Holt lasted only one year as the coordinator as well.

Michigan's season ends with a thud

Michigan had to cancel another football game this week, this time walking away from the game with Iowa because of continuing COVID-19 concerns within the program.

“In accordance with the Big Ten COVID-19 medical policies and health guidelines, we are without a significant number of players for this week’s game,” said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “Couple that with the normal attrition due to injury, and we do not have enough available players at multiple position groups to field a team at Iowa. We have more student-athletes out this week compared to last week and the week prior.

“The number of positive tests over the past three weeks, which require a 21-day unavailability period, and the contact tracing requirements associated with those numbers has pushed our current list of unavailable student-athletes to over 50. This is a very unfortunate situation and we are disappointed that our program will not be able to finish the season against the Hawkeyes.”

Signing day came and went as usual on Wednesday, and now the watch is on to see what happens with Jim Harbaugh. The school is at a crossroads with him, because he's due a contract extension if this experiment is going to continue. Isn't it time to just move away?

There are a lot of Michigan fans who are hoping he'll jump to an NFL job. The next month will be interesting for sure. This 2-4 season has been a rough one to swallow.

Ohio State still struggling

There are multiple reports out on Thursday morning that Ohio State is still struggling with some COVID-19 issues and might be missing a few starters for Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game against Northwestern.

Ohio State played only five games this season, but only one of the three games missed (Illinois) was their own doing. Maryland and Michigan canceled games on them, but the Big Ten gave them a pass and let them play in the title game anyway, despite not playin a mandated six-game minimum.

Here's the complete story from my colleague Brendan Gulick at BuckeyesNow. CLICK HERE