Questions For Each Indiana Football Offensive Position Group In Spring Practice

Indiana football begins spring football this week with expectations like never before.

The Hoosiers won their first national championship last season under coach Curt Cignetti, and they're projected to be a title contender yet again.

While there are several familiar faces returning, Cignetti also brought in transfers at several key positions. Here's one question for each offensive position group heading into spring practice.

Quarterback

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) runs against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Is the one-year quarterback approach sustainable long-term?

In three years at Indiana, Cignetti will have three starting quarterbacks: Kurtis Rourke, Fernando Mendoza and TCU transfer Josh Hoover in 2026. He also did this at James Madison beginning in 2019, going from Ben DiNucci to Cole Johnson, Todd Centeio and Jordan McCloud.

Of those six, Rourke was the only one who didn't win conference player of the year, but he still made the All-Big Ten second team and led Indiana to the College Football Playoff. Cignetti and offensive quarterback Mike Shanahan have incredible track records of evaluating and developing quarterbacks, so it'd be silly to question their approach. But it'll be interesting to see if they ever try to find a multi-year starter.

Running back

Indiana Hoosiers running back Lee Beebe Jr. (29) celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Kennesaw State Owls at Memorial Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

How will Lee Beebe Jr. recover from injury?

Transferring from UAB to Indiana before the 2025 season, Beebe was expected to be part of a running back trio alongside Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black. But after racking up 27 carries for 209 yards, 7.7 yards per carry and a touchdown, he suffered a season-ending torn ACL on Sept. 12 against Indiana State.

It's clear after two seasons that Cignetti wants to use multiple running backs frequently, and in 2026 that should be Beebe, Boston College transfer Turbo Richard and redshirt sophomore Khobie Martin.

Wide receiver

Tulane Green Wave wide receiver Shazz Preston (7) runs against the North Texas Mean Green in the 2025 American Championship at Yulman Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Who steps up as the third option?

Indiana should have one of the best wide receiver duos in the Big Ten –– or the nation –– with Charlie Becker and 6-foot-3 Michigan State transfer Nick Marsh, who totaled 662 yards and six touchdowns in 2025.

At the same time, Indiana lost two of its best players from last season in wide receivers Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr., who are off to the NFL. That creates a few interesting position battles further down the wide receiver depth chart.

Indiana added Tulane transfer Shazz Preston, who had 723 yards and four touchdowns last season. After transferring in from Michigan before the 2025 season, Tyler Morris suffered a knee injury last spring and did not play for the Hoosiers last year. Returning sophomores LeBron Bond and Davion Chandler could be in line for bigger roles, too.

Tight end

Miami Hurricanes tight end Brock Schott (19) runs against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Is this group's inexperience a concern?

It was a bit surprising that Indiana didn't recruit a more experienced tight end in the transfer portal after relying on seniors Riley Nowakowski and Zach Horton the last two seasons. Instead, it brought in Miami transfer Brock Schott, who played just 16 snaps as a true freshman in 2025 and is expected to miss spring practice with a hip injury.

Perhaps the staff is high on returning redshirt freshmen tight ends Blake Thiry and Andrew Barker, but it could be risky to rely on two players with little to no in-game experience at the college level.

Offensive line

Indiana offensive linemen Carter Smith (65), Drew Evans (62) and Pat Coogan (78) at Indiana football practice on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who takes over at center?

Graduating senior Pat Coogan proved to be one of Indiana's most impactful transfers last season, anchoring the offensive line at center as the Rose Bowl Offensive MVP and being a vocal leader.

He's certainly a notable loss, but Indiana has a few candidates to replace him in Drew Evans and Bray Lynch, who started at left and right guard in 2025, respectively. Indiana's offensive line is shaping up to be a strong unit yet again under coach Bob Bostad, with the return of Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year Carter Smith and Adedamola Ajani, plus Wisconsin transfer Joe Brunner.