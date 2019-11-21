Reakwon Jones Humbled by a Final Year of Amazing Senior Moments

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It was a cold November morning, and once practice and his media obligations were done, Indiana linebacker Reakwon Jones slowly walked back toward the locker room. As he wandered through the Hoosiers' sparkling new football complex, he couldn't help but soak it all in on every last step.

"It's really hard to believe that it's almost over,'' the fifth-year senior from Panama City, Fla. said. "When you get here, they tell you it will all go so fast, but I guess you never really believe them. It's flown by, it really has. A lot has changed in five years.

"But that's why I came, to help make that change, and make this a winning program. We've done that. This program is a lot better now than it was when I got here, and I'll be honest with you, I take a lot of pride in that.''

And he should.

Jones' invitation to help bring change at Indiana actually came from other people back in 2015, before Tom Allen got to Bloomington and started putting his mark on the program. Kevin Wilson was his head coach when he got here, redshirting that first year. Tom Allen arrived the next year as his defensive coordinator, and a few months later, he became his head coach. He waited patiently for his chance, and he's made the most of it the past two years as a starter.

For Jones, though, the message had always been the same. Be part of the group that changes the culture of this program, and makes Indiana football some special.

"It was all about giving people here at Indiana something they hadn't had in a while,'' Jones said earlier this year. "I can see it in this locker room now, too, because we've got guys in here who want to win, and will lay it all on the line for each other. What Coach Allen always preaches, man I tell you, it's true. We do love each other. And we all want the same thing, to go out and win and do big things.''

That's exactly what's happened in his final season. The Hoosiers are 7-3, and they aren't done yet. They have their final home game this Saturday against No. 12-ranked Michigan, and the annual season finale a week later at Purdue. Jones will be one of 16 seniors honored on Saturday on Senior Day.

"We've got a big opportunity with our seniors, a special group of guys that are really special to me because of what they have done, and the change that they have created here,'' Allen said. "So many guys have just been the catalysts for change in our leadership, catalysts for change in the way our kids have prepared in the offseason.

"Several of these guys came to me last year when the year was over and we talked heart-to-heart, man-to-man, one-on-one. And it's just really been neat to see them respond, number one, and continue to believe, number two. And then just be rewarded for staying with us and staying with the fight and the grit and all those things that these guys show. It's not a big group, but it's a very special group and we just want to do a great job of giving them a special day.''

The exclamation mark on a memorable season

Jones, in his second full year as a starter at linebacker in Indiana's 4-2-5 defense, knew in August that this team could be something special. He's seen the growth in his team over the years, and others have seen it in him. There is great leadership on this team, but it starts with Reakwon Jones.

"He's a tremendous leader,'' Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said earlier this year. "Not only does he put in the work himself, but he makes sure others do, too. He can get on guys without embarrassing them, and he's one of those guys who truly wants everyone around him to succeed. That's a special kind of kid right there.''

Because of that, Jones has been able to thoroughly love all that Indiana has accomplished this season. He's helped guide this team through adversity, but he's also been in the forefront of making sure good things happened, like winning seven games for the first time in 12 years and being nationally ranked for the first time in 25-plus years.

He scored his first career touchdown on the very first play of the game against Rutgers, he's led the team in tackles often, and he's right there in the front, leading postgame celebrations after big wins.

"That's been the best part, enjoying this success with this group of guys, and these coaches,' Jones said. "It's been so much fun, and we're not done yet.''

Jones has always been that guy who's right there doing whatever his team needs. A perfect example was after Indiana's disappointing 51-10 loss to No. 2 Ohio State back in mid-September. It was a tough day, but it was Jones who did all the attitude adjustment and made sure the loss didn't linger.

"We took that as more of a lesson, and learned from it. It was a negative, but it really turned out as a positive over time,'' Jones said. "Guys were really locked in after that, and now they're seeing the success we're having. We just knew we had to get back to work, and no one's ever stopped working here.''

Indiana had a lot of goals for this season, and they've been clicking them off one by one. Being bowl eligible after six wins was nice, but they've always wanted more.

"We're not here to just go to a bowl game. We want to continue to make history for this program and see this program win a championship one day.''

That's not going to happen this year, but the foundation is being laid. The talent level at Indiana is as good as it's been in a long time. They play even the best teams in the Big Ten tough now, as evidence by last week's 34-27 loss at No. 9 Penn State, where the were in it to the end.

And this week, against a Michigan team who is red-hot, the confidence level is still there. Jones and his mates firmly expect to do something special on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

"Everybody is really confident. Across the board, people are confident we can win this game, and there's no ifs and or buts about it. That's the mission, to finish this season strong.

"That was one of the reasons why I came here, to change the narrative of how this program is viewed. It doesn't happen overnight, doesn't happen in a year. But it feels great to be a part of it now and we do want to change that perception of Indiana football.''

Indiana is a relatively young team, bolstered by two great recruiting classes the past two seasons. Jones has loved that they've all bought in to what his group started, and that they now want to make it even better.

"Getting the right guys in here, first off, that's been huge. Guys mesh well, and we all trust each other,'' Jones said. "We hang out off the field too, and we're a very close team. We play hard, but we also play hard for each other.

"These young guys, they come in with that mindset that they want to change it now. They've seen what we've done, and they want more. They ask tons of questions, and they compete every day. Especially in the meetings rooms, they come to me and ask a lot. I try to be there for every single person here, just so they know I trust them, and they can trust me.''

Reakwon Jones (7) is a team leader for Indiana. (USA TODAY)

Being the consummate leader

Jones plays this big brother role perfectly on this team. On the field or in meetings, he's always keeping guys positive, always teaching and helping. And he loves it. That's him.

"These things, it all comes naturally. I can really be myself with them, open up and talk to them and they'll take it well,'' Jones said. "We all know each other so well now, and they understand where we're coming from. Leaders lead, and the young guys are following until they get in that role. There are a lot of young guys who are going to be great leaders, too.''

He's even a sneaky good leader at times, too.

"I've been here three or four years in this defense now, and a lot of times I'll know it, but I'll ask a question anyway so (fellow linebackers) Micah (McFadden) or Cam (Jones) or James Miller can listen and really get to know it know it, too.''

Indiana linebacker Reakwon Jones delivers a speech at the ceremony that unveiled the statue of IU legend George Taliaferro. (Photos courtesy of IU Athletics)

Highlight of the season came off the field

The seven wins — so far — and the big plays and celebrations have been nice, but there's no doubt the highlight of his fall was being asked to give a speech during the celebration of the presentation of a George Taliaferro statue outside the north entrance of Memorial Stadium on Nov. 1

Taliaferro might be one of Indiana's most important alums. He was the star of Indiana's greatest football team, the Big Ten champions in 1945. Taliaferro was a black man from Gary, Ind., and when he was in Bloomington, it was a vastly different climate as far as race relations went. Despite being a football All-American, he wasn't welcome inside most Bloomington businesses.

But Taliaferro and then president Herman B Wells helped change that. Taliaferro wasn't allowed in many places in Bloomington simply because of the color of his skin, so Wells decided to have lunch with Taliaferro at The Gables, and that changed everything. Those two men started a change in culture right there, more than 75 years ago.

Jones was honored to be selected to speak during the ceremony.

"About a week before, during Nebraska week, Coach (Mike) Doig (Indiana's director of football operations) called me asked me if I wanted to do the George Taliaferro speech,'' Jones said. "I was thrilled. They said, 'alright we'll get some people to help,' but I just started writing it myself, and Miss Christa (Sist-Morris, Indiana's director of retention and learning services) helped me, and she told me she loved what I wrote.

"It was gratifying to be able to do that for someone who really deserves that statue. And to do it, to give that speech, in front of his daughters, was something really special. It's a moment I'll never forget, that's for sure.

Jones said he had met Taliaferro a few times, and when he prepared for the speech, he learned even more. Taliaferro was 91 when he passed away last year.

"It was amazing hearing that story about Mr. Taliaferro having lunch with the president there. I mean, I eat at Buffalouie's all the time. It's one of my favorite places in Bloomington, and to think all those years ago, that those two just having lunch there, changed Indiana and Bloomington so much when it comes to race relations.

"I mean, to be honest, it's hard to imagine, but I know that was a different time, in the 1940s. That's hard for me to picture, because I've never once had a problem with anything racial in Bloomington in all the time I've been here. I've seen it back at home (in the Florida panhandle), but not here.''

"It's amazing that one lunch between two people could be so impactful. Those two made Bloomington and Indiana a different place, and it takes strong character to be able to do that. That's why it meant so me to be a part of it, and have my name linked to his. That's amazing to me, it really is. I was just so honored.''

Being a part of that has made his final few weeks here all that more special. And when it ends, sometime after Indiana's bowl game, he's going to have plenty of great memories to look back on.

"Honestly, it's just been a complete blessing,'' he said. "Sitting back in my dorm room four years ago, I would have never imagined that all this stuff would happen for me, that this would be my role as far being a captain, as us being ranked, me being a leader, making speeches.

"What Coach Allen and this whole program has done for me has made me so happy, giving me this opportunity. Being an ambassador for this program has been a real thrill. It makes me happy, and it makes my family happy.''

Several family members will be here Saturday to see his journey end in Bloomington. It's been quite a ride.

Reakwon Jones is better for it. And Indiana is better for having Reakwon Jones here.

