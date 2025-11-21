3-Star Offensive Lineman Ben Novak Flips from Wisconsin to Indiana: What It Means
If you thought things couldn't get any better for Curt Cignetti and the Indiana football team, you thought wrong. Not only are the Hoosiers undefeated (11-0), ranked No. 2 in the country, and practically a lock for the College Football Playoff, but they also flipped in-state recruit Ben Novak on Wednesday.
The three-star interior offensive lineman committed to Wisconsin on Oct. 7, 2024, but on Wednesday, Novak announced he will be staying home and playing at IU next year.
Ben Novak's background
The 6-foot-6, 310-pounder is a senior at Indiana powerhouse Andrean High School, which produces top-end recruits year after year, such as Notre Dame star linebacker Drayk Bowen. Novak's Fighting 59ers are a perfect 13-0 and two wins away from another state title.
Novak had 10 scholarship offers before picking Indiana and has been a consistent force for Andrean over the last couple of seasons. Novak is the 75th ranked interior offensive lineman in the nation and the 16th ranked player out of Indiana, per 247 Sports, and is also the sixth in-state recruit to pick IU.
Ben Novak's scouting report
Novak is projected as an interior offensive lineman at the college level, but he can also play tackle. And based on his height, length, and overall frame, I tend to agree with him.
Is there a chance Novak begins his college career as a center or guard? Yes. But it's also quite possible that he moves outside to tackle when he's an upperclassman.
Novak might have to wait a couple of years before he solidifies himself as a starter, but considering he plays at a prestigious program like Andrean and is athletic enough to potentially play all five positions on the offensive line, it wouldn't surprise me if he gets meaningful snaps at IU midway through his sophomore year.
What Ben Novak's committment means for IU
A lot. Not only does it keep Novak from going to another Big Ten program, but it gives the Hoosiers more depth at a position you can never have too much depth at.
But let's be honest, this isn't all that shocking. No college program is on the rise more than the Hoosiers, and the Badgers aren't exactly a team trending in the right direction.
It's hard to get too excited during the bye week, but this is something that should make Hoosiers fans a little bit happier till next week's game against rival Purdue.