Curt Cignetti Contract Bonuses Triggered Amid Historic Season With More To Come

While guiding Indiana football to new heights the last two seasons, Curt Cignetti became a popular name in coaching searches around the country. But Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson has shown a strong commitment to keeping Cignetti in Bloomington and making the football program a national power, upping Cignetti's compensation several times.

Indiana completed a 12-0 regular season for the first time in 2025, which triggered several bonuses in Cignetti's latest contract, according to the memorandum of understanding obtained by Indiana Hoosiers On SI through a public records request. And with a second straight College Football Playoff appearance in store following Indiana's first-ever appearance in the Big Ten championship game Saturday against Ohio State, Cignetti could earn even more.

Here's a closer look at Cignetti's contract, with details on his base salary, incentives he's already earned and what bonuses could be in store moving forward.

Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson (left), football coach Curt Cignetti (middle) and Indiana University President Pamela Whitten (right) pose together on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 during Cignetti's introductory press conference. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Base salary

During an eight-year term through Nov. 30, 2033, Cignetti is set to earn a base salary of $500,000, along with annual outside, marketing and promotional income as follows:

Dec. 1, 2025 – Nov. 30, 2026: $9,650,000

Dec. 1, 2026 – Nov. 30, 2027: $9,750,000

Dec. 1, 2027 – Nov. 30, 2028: $9,850,000

Dec. 1, 2028 – Nov. 30, 2029: $9,950,000

Dec. 1, 2029 – Nov. 30, 2030: $10,050,000

Dec. 1, 2030 – Nov. 30, 2031: $10,150,000

Dec. 1, 2031 – Nov. 30, 2032: $10,250,000

Dec. 1, 2032 – Nov. 30, 2033: $10,350,000

Cignetti also has an annual retention bonus of $1,000,000 from Nov. 30, 2025 through Nov. 30, 2029, which increases to $1,250,000 each Nov. 30 after Dec. 1, 2029. He also received a $250,000 signing bonus.

Big Ten bonuses

5th Big Ten win = $100,000 bonus (Cignetti earned this when Indiana defeated UCLA 56-6 on Oct. 25.)

6th Big Ten win = $150,000 bonus (Cignetti earned this when Indiana defeated Maryland 55-10 on Nov. 1.)

Top-six conference finish = $250,000 bonus

Second place finish (including ties) = $500,000 bonus

Big Ten championship game winner = $1,000,000 bonus

These bonuses are not cumulative, and the highest finish or win total will apply. With a win over Ohio State in the Big Ten championship, Cignetti would receive a $1,150,000 bonus. With a loss, he'd receive a $650,000 bonus.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti celebrates a win over Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | RIch Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College Football Playoff and bowl game bonuses

Cignetti would receive an annual bonus of $200,000 if Indiana makes a bowl game that is not part of the College Football Playoff, and an additional $50,000 wi the team wins the bowl game.

Cignetti ensured he'd receive the $200,000 bonus when Indiana became bowl eligible on Oct. 11. But with the Hoosiers currently ranked No. 2 and essentially guaranteed a CFP bid, Cignetti is set to earn even larger bonuses.

CFP first round appearance = $500,000

CFP quarterfinal appearance = $600,000

CFP semifinal appearance = $700,000

CFP national runner-up = $1,000,000

CFP national champions = $2,000,000

The CFP bonuses are not cumulative, and the highest finish will apply.

Award bonuses

Cignetti was named Big Ten coach of the year on Wednesday by both the coaches' vote and the media voting panel. That triggered an annual bonus of $50,000.

Cignetti could also receive an annual bonus of $100,000 if he is awarded national coach of the year honors by the Associated Press, Paul "Bear" Bryant, Sporting News, Walter Camp, Maxwell Football Club or ABC/ESPN. There is a maximum of $100,000 for this category in any one season.