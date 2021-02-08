Report: Chiefs' RB Coach Deland McCullough to Join Indiana Coaching Staff

While McCullough was previously at Indiana from 2011-2016, the Hoosiers broke 19 school rushing records.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach Deland McCullough is expected to join Indiana's coaching staff as the Hoosiers' new running backs coach, first reported on by John Brice of FootballScoop.

McCullough just finished coaching in the Super Bowl last night in Tampa.

McCullough is no stranger to Indiana football either. He already served as the Hoosiers' RB coach from 2011-2016, so he was still on staff when Tom Allen was the defensive coordinator.

After McCullough left, Allen became head coach and Mike Hart became the running backs coach. But Hart recently left after this season to become the RB coach at his alma mater, Michigan.

Allen recently hired Charlton Warren from Georgia as the new defensive coordinator to replace Kane Wommack, so if Allen makes it official with McCullough, he will have filled the two vacancies on his coaching staff for this offseason.

While McCullough was previously at Indiana, the Hoosiers broke 19 school rushing records. He coached the likes to Tevin Coleman and Jordan Howard as well.

McCullough would be taking over an Indiana running back room with Sampson James, Tim Baldwin Jr. and David Ellis as the primary backs.

