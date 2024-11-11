Road To 10-0: Indiana Path To Playoff Contention Started With FIU
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s football team is in the midst of its second bye week of the season. It wasn’t long ago that bye weeks were looked at as respites from gridiron misery for the Hoosiers, but Curt Cignetti’s 2024 team has flipped the script.
Indiana has had an unprecedented season. The 10-0 record amassed by the Hoosiers has never been done in program history. With the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff in place in just the knick of time to give a historic season its possible proper reward, a world of possibilities is in front of Indiana in a way no one would have dreamed of in August.
The bye week provides an opportunity a chance to reflect on what has been with just two regular season games left, at No. 2 Ohio State Nov. 23 and at home against Purdue Nov. 30. Hoosiers On SI will take a look at each game and put into context how each fits into the puzzle of what has been a perfect season.
We’ll start with the first game of the season. Indiana opened with a home contest against Florida International on Aug. 31.
Narrative Entering The Game – As it is with any first-year coach, everything is a mystery, so nearly everything is part of the narrative.
The main theme was whether Cignetti’s system, and the James Madison players he brought with him, could be imported without any turbulence. Would the transfers get along with players already on the roster Cignetti wanted to keep?
Quarterback Kurtis Rourke, an Ohio University transfer, had not been with Cignetti, but he had been the chosen quarterback almost from the time he elected to come to Indiana. Would he perform as hoped?
The offensive line was a question mark, particularly given that JMU transfer guard Nick Kidwell was knocked out for the season in fall camp.
The defense had numerous questions. Every unit had a JMU transfer who had proven himself in the Sun Belt Conference, but would they be good enough for the Hoosiers?
Apart from personnel, Cignetti’s record of success was well established, but how did he go about his business on game day?
Most experts and fans expected the Hoosiers to take care of Florida International, a middling team, but style points would be important. How good would the Hoosiers be? Would they be good at all?
The Result – Indiana defeated Florida International 31-7. The Hoosiers scored in every quarter and held the Panthers to just 182 yards of offense. Indiana’s rushing attack was stout. Elijah Green (82 yards), Ty Son Lawton (74 yards) and Justice Ellison (68 yards) all had productive days.
Player Fans Learned To Love – LB Aiden Fisher: Right from the start, linebacker Aiden Fisher burnished his tackling credentials. Fisher led the Hoosiers with 12 tackles, including two for a loss and one sack.
The heart of the defense and the closest thing Indiana has to a defensive captain (with fellow linebacker and JMU transfer Jailin Walker), Fisher became immediately noticeable with his assisted tackles. He had eight assisted tackles against the Panthers, a good start on his current Big Ten-leading assisted tackle total of 61.
A master of pursuit, Fisher will find himself at or near the top of the Indiana tackle total in nearly every game.
Trend That Would Stick – Indiana Assumes Control Early: The Hoosiers’ first touchdown of the season was scored by tight end Zach Horton on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Rourke with 9:14 left in the first quarter. Later in the quarter, Lawton would bust free for a 13-yard run.
No one knew it at the time, but Indiana would not trail against Florida International or in the first eight games of the season. Indiana’s ability to take a lead and keep it has been extremely influential to its season. The Hoosiers have almost never had to play from behind, which keeps the playbook open. The defense has almost never feared being aggressive, because there was rarely a game-determining series by an opponent that would dissuade the Hoosiers from applying the pressure they want.
Any Postgame Worries? – Wide receiver Donaven McCulley, a returning mainstay from the 2023 season, was knocked out of action after his only catch of the game. McCulley was thought to be a vital cog in Indiana’s passing attack. Given that JMU import Elijah Sarratt only had two catches against FIU, would Indiana’s passing game be compromised before it could get off the ground?
Cignetti also brought attention upon himself by mentioning the behavior of the crowd. With Indiana ahead 21-7 at halftime, many students left the game. By the end of the game, much of the crowd of 44,150 had also left.
“Another thing we're trying to change in tradition is we’ve got to keep the people in the seats after halftime. We need to create a Power Four environment in the stadium. But we’ve got to play better, too,” Cignetti said.
Cignetti’s words were heeded by some and rejected as bluster by some others. Indiana was just 1-0 after all.
Narrative Exiting The Game – Indiana had won and had looked relatively impressive doing it. It was a positive start, but Indiana had to do more than just beat a Conference USA team to show anyone that they were bona fide.
Pro Football Focus stars (top 5 scoring players in each unit, 10 plays or more) – Offense: RB Elijah Green (81.1), LT Carter Smith (80.1), RB Justice Ellison (78.9), TE Zach Horton (78.5), WR Miles Cross (75.7); Defense: DT CJ West (80.3), S Josh Sanguinetti (79.6), DT Tyrique Tucker (78), CB Jamier Johnson (73.8), CB D’Angelo Ponds (73.7).
Next on the schedule – Indiana continues its early-season homestand with a game against FCS Western Illinois on Sept. 6.