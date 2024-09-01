Indiana Begins Cignetti Era With Comfortable 31-7 Win Over Florida International
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Curt Cignetti told Indiana fans of his winning ways at previous stops throughout the offseason, and he showed them what that looks like in his Indiana debut.
The Hoosiers began their first season under the ex-James Madison coach with a solid 31-7 win over Florida International on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. Next, the 1-0 Hoosiers host FCS opponent Western Illinois on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. The Leathernecks are 0-22 over the last two seasons and have won just four total games since the beginning of the 2019 season.
Transfers are present throughout Indiana’s roster, and many were key contributors in Indiana finishing the game with a 414-to-182 advantage in total yards. For example, Ohio transfer quarterback Kurtis Rourke completed 15-of-24 passes for 180 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions.
“I thought [Rourke] made some plays, scrambled out of the pocket, made a couple of plays, and then the protection broke down a little bit on him,” Cignetti said of his quarterback. “He missed two to four reads, which is going to happen in a football game, and familiarity with scheme and things like that, just playing more snaps. We left at least ten plays out there offensively, but not the quarterback. Not the quarterback. So, yeah, I like the way he moved around because he hadn't been hit and made some nice throws.”
The Hoosiers’ rushing attack was by-committee, as three transfers – Ty Son Lawton, Justice Ellison and Elijah Green – each rushed for at least 68 yards. As a team, Indiana gained 5.9 yards per carry.
Omar Cooper Jr. led a deep wide receiving corps with 45 yards, and five Hoosiers totaled at least 19 receiving yards. Wide receiver Donaven McCulley left the game early with an undisclosed injury and did not return.
“He was getting involved early and got hit and went back in there for a little bit, and then that was it for him,” Cignetti said. “So we'll see what happens. He wasn't medically cleared to go back in.”
Indiana’s defense finished the game with eight tackles for loss and four sacks, spread throughout the roster.
“We've always been high in TFLs and sacks, and we have guys that have the ability to do that, too,” Cignetti said. “So I think it's something to build on.”
Indiana’s offense needed one possession, perhaps to shake off the Week 1 nerves and rust, before it found a groove. The Hoosiers opened the game with a three-and-out possession after receiving the kickoff, but they quickly got the ball back after a sack from linebacker Aiden Fisher, one of 13 James Madison transfers, which meant a three-and-out on FIU’s first drive.
The second drive saw both the Hoosiers’ run and pass games click. Lawton, a James Madison transfer, converted Indiana’s first first down of the game on a 15-yard rush, and a nine-yard scramble from Ohio transfer quarterback Kurtis Rourke had the Hoosiers threatening to score.
Indiana has a deep running backs room, where competition for touches may never end, according to offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan during fall camp. Ellison, a Wake Forest transfer, proved that. He relieved Lawton and picked up 13 yards on his first two carries.
Along with Rourke, Indiana’s wide receivers and running backs provided the offense at first. Then it was James Madison transfer tight end Zach Horton’s turn. Rourke hit Zach Horton for a 14-yard gain, setting up first and goal, and they connected on the next play for a nine-yard touchdown, the first of the Cignetti era.
“It was pretty sick,” Horton said. “I kind of lost the moment, went back to the sideline and was like ‘Oh, there’s another play coming,’ so I had to lock back in really fast. But it was a really nice play. Good play call, and the stands I felt like just erupted. I was just excited to be with my teammates.”
On the other side, Indiana’s defense was sturdy throughout the day. In addition to the Fisher sack on the first possession, the Hoosiers limited FIU to just 16 yards on six plays on the second drive. They stuffed the Panthers for just 15 yards on the following possession.
Defining complementary football, Indiana’s offense took advantage of the opportunities presented to it by the defense. Rourke led the Hoosiers on a nine-play, 76 yard drive, which was capped off by a 17-yard touchdown by Lawton, who shed several would-be tacklers. That possession also included a 26-yard completion from Rourke to Cooper and a 12-yard gain from Texas Tech wide receiver transfer Myles Price, running sideline to sideline.
Indiana jumped out to a 21-0 lead with 4:54 left in the first half, thanks to Lawton’s second touchdown of the game, this time a two-yard push. The Hoosiers methodically moved down the field that time, gaining 93 yards on 16 plays and burning 8:05 off the clock.
Rourke’s intermediate passing was on point during that drive, completing five passes between seven and 13 yards. He and a fellow Ohio transfer, wide receiver Miles Cross, created a highlight reel play for the drive’s biggest gain, a 30-yard completion. On that play, Rourke ducked to avoid the FIU pass rush, and Cross made a leaping catch through traffic.
“I thought it was a really crisp start,” Cignetti said. “Jumped up 21 to nothing, had it clicking in all three phases. And then from the middle of the second quarter to halftime, a really sloppy ball on both sides.”
Indiana’s defense showed its first signs of weakness just before halftime. FIU chipped away with seven gains of fewer than 10 yards, and it broke into the red zone on a 23-yard rush from Kejon Owens. Quarterback Keyone Jenkins put the Panthers on the board with a seven-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Rocky Beers.
The second half was much quieter for both offenses. The only points of the third quarter came on a 35-yard field goal from Indiana kicker Nico Radicic. The Indiana defense, led by James Madison linebacker transfers Aiden Fisher and Jailin Walker, who finished with 12 and eight tackles, respectively, preserved the Hoosiers’ comfortable lead.
Indiana fumbled three times and FIU fumbled twice, none of which were lost, so the first turnover didn’t come until late in the third quarter. Jenkins threw the ball deep over the middle, and it was deflected by James Madison transfer cornerback D’Angelo Ponds. Indiana rover Amare Ferrell intercepted the deflection and returned it 20 yards, though Indiana’s offense didn’t capitalize on the turnover.
Leading 24-7, Indiana went for it on 4th and 13 from the FIU 30-yard line with 3:31 left in the game, but the FIU defense broke through to sack Rourke. That was the end of his day, as Cignetti brought in the second-team offense for the final drive. With Tayven Jackson at quarterback, a young offensive line paved the way for a 51-yard touchdown run from Green, a North Carolina transfer.
"I was really impressed with Elijah Green that last play," Cignetti said. "I mean, he broke through with a 2-0 line and showed speed and burst, and they couldn't catch him."
Rourke didn’t take many shots down the field, though Indiana’s steady and productive running game, coupled with a lead throughout the game, made risks through the air unnecessary. Indiana likely won’t call designed runs with Rourke, but he showed some flashes of scrambling ability.
Rourke said it felt good to get the win, but there were multiple plays he’d like back. He’s looking for a more consistent performance next week.
“I think it definitely comes with those game reps and getting the first game out of the way,” Rourke said. “Being able to come back the next day and being able to fine-tune those things. Personally, myself, I gotta watch the film and know that I need to be better as we continue to move along the season.”
Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said earlier in the week on the Inside Indiana football radio show that ticket sales were up 10% on average across the board. Indiana drew a solid crowd on Saturday, though many fans left at halftime. As Cignetti tries to rebuild the program, he hopes that also comes with fans staying for the entire game.
"There's a lot of things we're trying to change here," Cignetti said. "Another thing we're trying to change in tradition is we gotta keep the people in the seats after halftime. We need to create a Power Four environment in the stadium. But we gotta play better, too."
