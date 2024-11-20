Road To 10-0: Indiana Takes Down Traditional Power Michigan
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s football team just exited its second bye week of the season. It wasn’t long ago that bye weeks were looked at as respites from gridiron misery for the Hoosiers, but Curt Cignetti’s 2024 team has flipped the script.
Indiana has had an unprecedented season. The 10-0 record amassed by the Hoosiers has never been achieved in program history. With the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff in place in just the nick of time to give a historic season its possible proper reward, a world of possibilities is in front of Indiana in a way no one would have dreamed of in August.
The bye week provides an opportunity to reflect on what has been with just two regular season games left, at No. 2 Ohio State Saturday and at home against Purdue Nov. 30. Hoosiers On SI will take a look at each game and put into context how each fits into the puzzle of what has been a perfect season.
We’ll finish the series with Indiana’s game against Michigan on Nov. 9.
Narrative Entering The Game – The first set of College Football Playoff rankings came out on the Tuesday prior to the Michigan game. There was some fear that Indiana’s poor strength of schedule would work against them, but that proved to be unfounded as the Hoosiers were slotted in the No. 8 spot in the first set of rankings.
Indiana was also facing its first of the traditional “Big Two” teams in the Big Ten – Michigan. The Wolverines, the defending national champions, were having a poor season by their standards at 5-4, but were still considered to be a challenge for the Hoosiers.
Right before the game, Indiana announced that guard Drew Evans would miss the rest of the season with an achilles injury. Indiana would have its offensive line starting five disrupted for the first time.
The Result – Michigan did prove to be tougher than Indiana’s other foes had been. Indiana couldn’t build on a 17-3 lead built in the first half. Michigan scored 12 unanswered points to pull within two in the fourth quarter.
However, a key 22-yard punt return by Ke’Shawn Williams helped put Indiana in field goal range for a late Nicolas Radicic 41-yarder. Michigan couldn’t drive for the go-ahead touchdown in the final two minutes as Indiana earned a 20-15 victory to stay unbeaten.
Player Fans Learned To Love – DT CJ West: The transfer from Kent State made his first start in Week 3 against UCLA and has been a stalwart in the middle of the Indiana defensive line ever since. West is the only player in Indiana’s front six to become a regular starter after the season began.
West became more impactful as the season progressed. He had five tackles against Washington, but he hit his peak against Michigan.
West had nine tackles, including one for a loss, in the victory over the Wolverines. He was an important part of an Indiana defensive front that only let Michigan rush for 69 yards. Top Michigan backs Donovan Edwards (3.1 yards per carry) and Kalel Mullings (3 yards per carry) never got out of gear.
Question That Was Answered – The Defense Held Firm In The Clutch: There’s no trend to know yet, but one thing that was revealed in this game was whether Indiana’s defense could withstand the pressure of protecting a lead without scoring help from the Indiana offense.
The Wolverines’ series were not very long and didn’t eat up much clock. After a 14-play, 66-yard Michigan series to start the game that took 7:30 off the clock, Michigan would have just one more seven-minute-plus series and no drive that was longer than 44 yards.
Michigan scored 12 points in the second half, but given that Indiana did not have a series longer than 16 yards in the second half? It could have been worse. Indiana’s defense stepped up and protected the lead when the Hoosiers needed the defensive effort the most.
Any Postgame Worries? – The physical Wolverines put a hurt on the Hoosiers. Wide receiver Myles Price left the game after a hard hit. Running back Justice Ellison also left the game, returned briefly, but was ineffective when he did return. For the first time, Indiana was dealing with injury issues.
Indiana’s offense was also shut down for the first time with the game on the line.
Narrative Exiting The Game – Despite the hurdles Indiana had to clear against Michigan, the Hoosiers had fought through it. Indiana had reached their second bye week with a 10-0 record, unprecedented in Hoosiers history. Indiana would rise to No. 5 in the next batch of CFP rankings and then No. 5 in the latest rankings released on Tuesday night.
The best-case scenario laid out in late September when the Hoosiers were unblemished – an unbeaten run and a showdown with Ohio State in Columbus – had come to pass. The Hoosiers put themselves in a position to achieve any goal – including a run at a national championship.
Pro Football Focus stars (top 5 scoring players in each unit, 10 plays or more) – Offense: QB Kurtis Rourke (78.6), WR Ke’Shawn Williams (76.4), WR Myles Price (70.2), WR Omar Cooper Jr. (66.9), C Mike Katic (66.6); Defense: DT CJ West (81.6), DE Mikail Kamara (81.2), LB Aiden Fisher (77.8), CB Terry Jones (77.3), LB Jailin Walker (74.9).
Next game – No. 5 Indiana heads to No. 2 Ohio State in a Big Ten showdown on Saturday.
