The last time we saw Indiana football in action, things concluded with a monsoon of confetti at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers had just won their first Big Ten football championship in 58 years and just their third all-time.



Now, Curt Cignetti, Fernando Mendoza, and the rest of the Indiana football team have arrived in Southern California for just the second Rose Bowl appearance in program history.



Joining Indiana and the Alabama Crimson Tide in Pasadena will likely be weather that nobody is exactly used to seeing when watching the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

Rain in Forecast for 2026 Rose Bowl

What we do know about the weather for Thursday is that there will be rain at the Rose Bowl. When exactly that rain comes isn't entirely known, but it's going to be uncharacteristically wet in Pasadena on New Year's Day.



According to Accuweather, there is a 97% chance of rain in Pasadena on Thursday. From Accuweather:



Cloudy and cool; periods of rain, some heavy in the morning followed by a couple of showers in the afternoon; watch for flash flooding

“We’re all fighting for our lives to play one more game.” pic.twitter.com/RZqYos1wan — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 29, 2025

What kind of luck is that? Indiana gets to play in its first Rose Bowl in almost 60 years, and it gets greeted with rain at the place where it seemingly never rains.

The Rainiest Rose Bowl of All-Time

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; A general overall view of a United States flag on the field during the playing of the national anthem before a CFP quarterfinal between the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Say what you want, there isn't a more iconic sight in college football than the Rose Bowl - specifically in the second half when the sun sets over the mountains. That scenic sunset appears to likely be just a rumor on Thursday, as regardless of rain, clouds will likely block the view.



The saying goes that "It never rains at the Rose Bowl" and although that feels true, it's not entirely the case.



Back in 1955, Ohio State and USC met in the classic game, in what remains the rainiest Rose Bowl of all-time.

The field was described as a "sea of mud" in what wound up being a 20-7 Ohio State victory. Temperatures remained in the 50s throughout the game, according to the Weather Channel, but it was far from the weather any of us associate the Rose Bowl with.

Rose Bowl Viewing Details:

Who: No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 9 Alabama

Where: Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California

When: Jan. 1, 2026

Television channel: ESPN



The winner advances to the College Football Playoff semi-final where it will meet the winner of the Orange Bowl, which features No. 4 Texas Tech and No. 5 Oregon.