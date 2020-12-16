Seven Hoosier Defenders Earn All-Big Ten Honors

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's defense has been the backbone of the team throughout the season, and the players reaped the rewards for it as seven Hoosier defenders received Big Ten honors on Wednesday.

That number is a program record for Indiana.

A program record seven Hoosiers, including a school record four first-team honorees, highlighted Indiana's All-Big Ten defensive selections announced by the conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Fifth-year senior Jerome Johnson became the first IU defensive tackle to earn first-team honors since Hurvin McCormack (1993).

Junior Jamar Johnson is the first Hoosier first-teamer at safety since Eric Allen (1996).

Sophomore Tiawan Mullen is Indiana's first first-team selection at cornerback since Tracy Porter (2007).

Junior linebacker Micah McFadden rounds out the first-team quartet.

Junior cornerback Jaylin Williams notched second-team recognition (coaches and media), while junior safety Devon Matthews secured third-team laurels (coaches and media).

Junior linebacker Cam Jones was recognized by the coaches and media as honorable mention.

Jerome Johnson is second on the Hoosiers with four sacks (T-7th in the Big Ten), and he leads the line with 4.5 stops for loss (T-2nd on the team) and 16 tackles to go along with one fumble recovery in six starts.

The Bassfield, Miss., native is the team's active leader with 13.5 sacks (91 yards) and 21 TFLs (109 yards). Johnson has been named the program's most outstanding lineman two years running and has started 27 of the last 28 games.

Jamar Johnson is tied with Williams atop the team with four interceptions (T-3rd in the Big Ten, T-5th nationally). Johnson, who has returned those picks 94 yards, leads IU with nine career takeaways and seven career interceptions.

The Sarasota, Fla., product is also tied for third on Indiana with 34 stops, tied for second with 25 solos, fifth with 3.5 tackles for loss and tied for third with three pass breakups to go along with one forced fumble.

Mullen is second on the team with 36 tackles, 25 solos (tied) and 4.5 for loss (tied), and third with three picks (T-5th in the Big Ten, T-24th nationally), 3.5 sacks (T-11th) and four PBUs (T-12th) in addition to one forced fumble.

He is second on the Hoosiers to Jamar Johnson with eight career takeaways (3 INT, 3 FF, 2 FR).

McFadden leads the team with 52 stops (T-15th in the Big Ten), 39 solos (3rd), five sacks (T-3rd) and 8.5 tackles for loss (T-6th) to go along with two INTs (T-7th) and three quarterback hurries.

He earned Walter Camp Foundation National Defensive Player of the Week honors and his first Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week accolade following his performance in the victory at No. 16 Wisconsin. McFadden delivered a team-best nine tackles with a pair of sacks as IU collected its first victory over the Badgers since 2002.

Williams recorded an interception in each of the first three games this year and matched Jamar Johnson with his fourth in the win over Maryland. He is second to Johnson with 93 return yards.

The Memphis, Tenn., native has six picks in his career, which ranks second to Johnson's seven. In four starts (7 games), he has 23 tackles, 20 solo, one sack, two for loss, the four INTs, one pass breakup and two quarterback hurries.

Matthews shares third on the team with 34 stops and is fourth with 22 solos. He leads the way with six breakups (T-4th in the Big Ten) to go along with two tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and one quarterback hurry in seven starts.

Jones has 30 tackles, 20 solo, two sacks, three TFLs, a team-high four QBHs and one pass breakup in seven starts. He made his first career start in the 2020 opener and win over No. 8 Penn State, where he made a career-best seven tackles, one for loss, and matched a career-high with six solos.

All-Big Ten specialists and individual honors along with the Big Ten Coach of the Year will be announced on Thursday.

