Simon Stepaniak On Mend From Knee Injury, But Optimistic At NFL Combine

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — Simon Stepaniak couldn’t help but wonder about the impact a torn ACL injury suffered in a December Gator Bowl practice would have on his NFL draft status.

Still recovering from the setback, the Indiana offensive lineman sounded upbeat about returning to health soon while participating in interviews at this week’s NFL Scouting Combine.

He’s not physically able to do most drills, but the guard looked forward to showing his strength in the bench press and cultivating positive relationships in interviews with prospective professional employers. 

“I can’t lie and say it didn’t cross my mind,” Stepaniak said Wednesday of the possible injury aftermath. “But I knew, like I’ve made it this far, I’ve given so much to this game and this injury is going to be a minor setback for a major comeback.”

He’s been told he’ll be full go by mid-July for football activities. He stayed in Bloomington to rehab the injury, confident in the care he was receiving from the Indiana trainers and doctors.

“I’m already doing sets and stuff, all of my workout basically besides running,” he said. “I’ll be running in a couple of weeks.”

Measured at 6-foot-4 and 1/8 inch and 313 pounds at the combine, the Hoosiers’ 31-game starter concluded his four-year college career as a third-team All-Big Ten selection by media.

“My biggest thing, since I can’t do the on-field workouts, was to show them my strength in bench obviously, and just talking in interviews, and being able to show them that I belong in this league,'' Stepaniak said. "I know the game and I’m willing to learn it and just be a team guy and help my team.”

He was a main cog on a line that helped an offense set a program record with 3,931 passing yards and match a school mark with nine 30-point games. Despite missing the Gator Bowl, he was proud of what the program accomplished during his tenure.

“Yeah, there were a lot of ups and downs obviously,” he said. “When it came to a close, it was cool to look back on it. I gave everything I had. My brothers on the team, all of the seniors, we gave everything we had for that program. 

"We left it on a good note, and that’s the best thing you can do.”

Stepaniak spoke enthusiastically about the next step and realizing a life-long goal.

“This has been a dream forever to be a professional athlete,” he said. “It’s really weird to finally visualize it, and that I’m here and I’m in these interviews and going through these workouts. It’s a humbling experience and I’m just taking it in day by day.”

Growing up in Cincinnati, he idolized Hall of Fame offensive left tackle Anthony Munoz, who he had the pleasure of meeting during an award ceremony.

“He helped the community out a lot,” Stepaniak said. “I was able to interact with him in the division awards for offensive linemen. I got to meet him, shake his hand, talk to him a little bit. Great dude, huge dude. Yeah, the way he’s helped out the community is amazing. I’d like to emulate that some day.”

