Social Media Explodes as Curt Cignetti Signs Lucrative Extension With Indiana
Well, so much for those Penn State rumors.
Just in case there was any question about Curt Cignetti’s commitment to Indiana football, or the school’s commitment to him, that was all cleared up on Thursday afternoon.
Curt Cignetti signs high-paying extension with Indiana
Cignetti, just days removed from his squad’s 30-20 road win at then-No. 3 Oregon and in the midst of Penn State whisperings following the firing of head coach James Franklin, signed an eight-year contract worth $11.6 million annually – making Cignetti the third-highest paid coach in college football. (Only Georgia’s Kirby Smart at $13.28 million and Ohio State’s Ryan Day at $12.57 million make more money per year.)
Since his tenure began in the 2024 season, Cignetti has gone 17-2, earning a College Football Playoff berth a year ago, and is currently undefeated in 2025, with his Hoosiers ranked No. 3 in the nation.
What he’s done at a historically bad football program is nothing short of miraculous. Cignetti’s brilliance can’t be overstated, and his value is practically unquantifiable. That said, if one were to put a digit on it, the number would be astronomically high.
And, in the past few days, especially with the Penn State opening on everyone’s mind, the question was clear: did Indiana have the money to pay Cignetti what he deserved?
The answer, as we found out on Thursday, is a resounding yes.
Although Indiana is known as a basketball school, it hasn’t wasted time taking full advantage of its opportunity, and clenching onto its football savior, ensuring he doesn’t fall out of the Hoosiers’ grasp.
And, for his part, it appears Cignetti has no desire to be any place but Bloomington:
“I plan on retiring as a Hoosier,” said the 64-year old head coach – words that Hoosiers fans undoubtedly will cherish for a very long time.
Naturally, given the turnaround Cignetti has produced in less than two years and, subsequently, the special place he holds in the heart of Indiana fans, social media has exploded.