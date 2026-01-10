Social Media Erupts After Indiana Dominates Oregon in Peach Bowl Rout
No. 1 Indiana met No. 5 Oregon in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff for a Big Ten rematch that was expected to be a competitive battle for the ages.
The tallest task in the sport: beat a team twice in the same year. There’s no question that Indiana, at this point of the season, appeared to be the favorite on paper. But to knock off a club for a second time, and one as scorching-hot as Oregon, is an absurdly difficult feat.
But not for Indiana. On Friday night, in front of a Mercedes-Benz Stadium packed chock-full of Hoosiers fans, Curt Cignetti’s troops blasted Oregon. After taking a 35-7 lead into halftime, Indiana never looked back, cruising to a 56-22 win.
Quarterback Fernando Mendoza put together yet another marquee performance, going 17-for-20 for 177 yards and five touchdowns while wide receiver Elijah Sarratt reeled in seven receptions for 75 yards and hit pay dirt twice.
An all-around showing from the Hoosiers, the ground game rolled, as well, registering 186 yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries, with Kaelon Black leading the way with 12 carries for 63 yards and both of those scores.
Defensively, Indiana relied on its ability to force turnovers, as the defense accounted for three turnovers (two forced fumbles and an interception), along with a blocked punt.
Next up: a date with No. 10 Miami at Hard Rock Stadium for a national championship on January 19. But, for now, Indiana fans – and the entire country – are simply enjoying this one. Here are the best social media reactions from Indiana’s blow out victory against Oregon.