Hoosiers Now

Social Media Erupts After Indiana Dominates Oregon in Peach Bowl Rout

The Hoosiers blew out the Ducks in an unforgettable semifinal clash to punch their ticket to the national title. Social media naturally sounded off.
Jackson Langendorf|
Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts after the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts after the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

In this story:

Indiana Hoosiers

No. 1 Indiana met No. 5 Oregon in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff for a Big Ten rematch that was expected to be a competitive battle for the ages

The tallest task in the sport: beat a team twice in the same year. There’s no question that Indiana, at this point of the season, appeared to be the favorite on paper. But to knock off a club for a second time, and one as scorching-hot as Oregon, is an absurdly difficult feat. 

But not for Indiana. On Friday night, in front of a Mercedes-Benz Stadium packed chock-full of Hoosiers fans, Curt Cignetti’s troops blasted Oregon. After taking a 35-7 lead into halftime, Indiana never looked back, cruising to a 56-22 win. 

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza put together yet another marquee performance, going 17-for-20 for 177 yards and five touchdowns while wide receiver Elijah Sarratt reeled in seven receptions for 75 yards and hit pay dirt twice. 

An all-around showing from the Hoosiers, the ground game rolled, as well, registering 186 yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries, with Kaelon Black leading the way with 12 carries for 63 yards and both of those scores. 

Defensively, Indiana relied on its ability to force turnovers, as the defense accounted for three turnovers (two forced fumbles and an interception), along with a blocked punt. 

Next up: a date with No. 10 Miami at Hard Rock Stadium for a national championship on January 19. But, for now, Indiana fans – and the entire country – are simply enjoying this one. Here are the best social media reactions from Indiana’s blow out victory against Oregon.

Social media explodes following landslide victory for Indiana over Oregon in the Peach Bowl

Curt Cignett
Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Turned Mercedes-Benz Stadium into Memorial Stadium

ALL of Indiana was tuned in

Indiana's dynamic duo

Maybe, just maybe, Indiana is the best team in the country

No longer a hoops state

Meet Curt Cignetti

Alabama fans trying their best to cope (but it's still a great question)

Even Skip Bayless has to get involved in this

All Indiana from the jump

Death, taxes and Indiana blowouts

IU fans already crowning Cignetti over Saban??

It feels so wrong... but so right

Now we're REALLY pushing it

Who (not named Curt Cignetti) would've thunk it?

It's just so easy for the Hoosiers

Curt Cignetti effect

There you have it: scientifically proven

How many times do we have to say it? Curt Cignetti effect

Bucking trends is the Hoosiers' favorite pastime

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Home/Football