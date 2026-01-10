Social Media Erupts After Indiana Dominates Oregon in Peach Bowl Rout

No. 1 Indiana met No. 5 Oregon in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff for a Big Ten rematch that was expected to be a competitive battle for the ages.

The tallest task in the sport: beat a team twice in the same year. There’s no question that Indiana, at this point of the season, appeared to be the favorite on paper. But to knock off a club for a second time, and one as scorching-hot as Oregon, is an absurdly difficult feat.

But not for Indiana. On Friday night, in front of a Mercedes-Benz Stadium packed chock-full of Hoosiers fans, Curt Cignetti’s troops blasted Oregon. After taking a 35-7 lead into halftime, Indiana never looked back, cruising to a 56-22 win.

Earned the right to play one final game.



The job’s not done. pic.twitter.com/eMm2iCXxDx — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) January 10, 2026

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza put together yet another marquee performance, going 17-for-20 for 177 yards and five touchdowns while wide receiver Elijah Sarratt reeled in seven receptions for 75 yards and hit pay dirt twice.

An all-around showing from the Hoosiers, the ground game rolled, as well, registering 186 yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries, with Kaelon Black leading the way with 12 carries for 63 yards and both of those scores.

Defensively, Indiana relied on its ability to force turnovers, as the defense accounted for three turnovers (two forced fumbles and an interception), along with a blocked punt.

Next up: a date with No. 10 Miami at Hard Rock Stadium for a national championship on January 19. But, for now, Indiana fans – and the entire country – are simply enjoying this one. Here are the best social media reactions from Indiana’s blow out victory against Oregon.

Social media explodes following landslide victory for Indiana over Oregon in the Peach Bowl

Turned Mercedes-Benz Stadium into Memorial Stadium

Holy CRAP. It looks like an Indiana home game in the Peach Bowl.



ALL of Indiana was tuned in

Indiana high schools moved basketball games from Friday to Thursday so people can watch the Peach Bowl.



Indiana's dynamic duo

Tonight's @CFBPlayoff Semifinal marks the 𝙎𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙉𝙏𝙃 game in which @TheOmarCooper & @elijah_sarratt have both had TDs this season. pic.twitter.com/X6yXWICCO6 — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) January 10, 2026

Maybe, just maybe, Indiana is the best team in the country

Maybe… maybe we overreacted to how bad Alabama is. Maybe Indiana is just that good. Who knows, but man, this is a good football team. pic.twitter.com/xlYFn7Eofo — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) January 10, 2026

No longer a hoops state

In 49 other states, it's just college football.



Meet Curt Cignetti

Indiana went form the worst program ever to the best team in college football in the blink of an eye pic.twitter.com/WNYjFqpISd — Mostly Sports With Mark Titus & Brandon Walker (@mostlysports) January 10, 2026

Alabama fans trying their best to cope (but it's still a great question)

This Indiana football team is the best team since _____ ? — Alabama Outsider (@AlabamaOutsider) January 10, 2026

Even Skip Bayless has to get involved in this

Indiana is the most well-coached, perfectly-prepared college football team I have ever watched. Just an unbeatable MACHINE in all 3 phases. Oregon has no chance. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 10, 2026

All Indiana from the jump

INDIANA PICK-SIX ON THE FIRST PLAY OF THE GAME



Death, taxes and Indiana blowouts

This is the biggest CFP butt kicking since… Indiana-Alabama last week — College Football Report (@CFBReport) January 10, 2026

IU fans already crowning Cignetti over Saban??

Is it just me or does it seem like Nick Saban avoids crediting Indiana too much because he feels a bit threatened by Cignetti being labeled as the best college football coach ever ? Just something I noticed. #iufb — Scott Davis (@scottmdavis75) January 10, 2026

It feels so wrong... but so right

College Football National Champion Indiana Hoosiers is gonna feel so weird — Deva Hazarika (@devahaz) January 10, 2026

Now we're REALLY pushing it

I’d bet $5,000 that Indiana would beat the Jets in a full length football game. — Nick Huber (@sweatystartup) January 10, 2026

Who (not named Curt Cignetti) would've thunk it?

Never in my lifetime did I think Indiana’s football team would be so good that people would accuse them of cheating — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) January 10, 2026

It's just so easy for the Hoosiers

Indiana football right now pic.twitter.com/iGxPYH5CJG — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) January 10, 2026

Curt Cignetti effect

Indiana was 2-10 four years ago.



Indiana is now No. 1 in the country and this is the crowd at the semifinal of the College Football Playoff.



There you have it: scientifically proven

After an enormous amount of close study, extended conversations with well-placed sources, and countless hours watching film, I've reached a conclusion.



Indiana is good at football. — David French (@DavidAFrench) January 10, 2026

How many times do we have to say it? Curt Cignetti effect

Pat Coogan just recovered a fumble 20 yards downfield off a quarterback scramble on a pass play.



There’s no reason for him to be downfield to do that other than pure hustle, and the impact of that hustle is why Indiana dominates. — College Football Nerds (@CFBNerds) January 10, 2026

Bucking trends is the Hoosiers' favorite pastime