Northwestern vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 24

The Indiana Hoosiers are struggling to move past the middle of the pack in the Big Ten, and two straight losses to Illinois and Purdue haven't helped them do that.

Luckily for them, the Hoosiers will host the Northwestern Wildcats on Tuesday night with a great chance to break the streak and add a notch to their win column. Northwestern is in third-last in the Big Ten at 3-13 in conference play, but to the Wildcats' credit, they're coming off a 78-74 win against Maryland.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's game.

Northwestern vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Northwestern +8.5 (-106)

Indiana -8.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Northwestern +340

Indiana -450

Total

OVER 145.5 (-110)

UNDER 145.5 (-110)

Northwestern vs. Indiana How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 24

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Northwestern Record: 11-16 (3-13 in Big Ten)

Indiana Record: 17-10 (8-8 in Big Ten)

Northwestern vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Northwestern is 2-4 ATS in its last six games

Northwestern is 5-0 ATS in its last five games vs. Indiana

The UNDER is 8-2 in Northwestern's last 10 games as an underdog

Indiana is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

Indiana is 16-4 straight up in its last 20 games as a favorite

Northwestern vs. Indiana Key Player to Watch

Lamar Wilkerson, G - Indiana Hoosiers

Lamar Wilkerson is leading Indiana in points, averaging 21.1, which is 8.4 more points than any other player. He's also averaging 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 steals, while averaging just 1.5 turnovers. Indiana isn't an elite team by any stretch of the imagination, but Wilkerson is an issue for any opponent they face. He'll be the difference-maker tonight.

Northwestern vs. Indiana Prediction and Pick

This Hoosiers team is better than its record indicates. They're 28th in the country in effective field goal percentage, including sporting a mark of 59.3% when playing on their home field. That's miles above the Wildcats, who rank 186th in that metric.

Northwestern rarely shoots the 3-ball, keeping the majority of its offense to the interior. They're going to struggle in that area tonight, then they face a Hoosiers team that ranks 55th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot just 48.3% from two-point range.

I'll lay the points on Indiana tonight.

Pick: Indiana -8.5 (-114)

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $100 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager . Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!