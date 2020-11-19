New Ohio COVID Restrictions Mean No Parents Can Go to Indiana's Game on Saturday

A new stay-at-home order put in place in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday means that no parents will be allowed to attend Saturday's huge showdown between No. 3 Ohio State and No. 9 Indiana.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is playing its biggest football game in more than 50 years on Saturday when the No. 9-ranked Hoosiers take on No. 3 Ohio State. We already knew there were be no fans in the stands, but now parents of the players can't attend the game, either.

Ohio State University Department of Athletics officials announced Wednesday that family members of the players and coaching staffs of teams will no longer be allowed to attend games so that the restriction aligns with the Columbus Department of Health’s stay-at-home advisory that was issued Wednesday. The advisory starts at 6 p.m. Friday and will remain in place for the next 28 days.

According to the press release from the school, the Ohio State Department of Athletics will continue to work with state and local health officials on protocols and adjustments for hosting events during the pandemic. The decision not to allow families at football games will be reevaluated prior to Ohio State’s final home football game of the season, Dec. 12 against Michigan.

The decision not to allow families will, however, stay in place for all of the Ohio State men’s and women’s basketball and hockey home games that are either scheduled, or in the process of being scheduled, through the remainder of 2020.

“The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, spectators and event staff is our top priority,” Gene Smith, Director of Athletics, said. “We had hoped to continue to allow family members of our student-athletes and coaching staffs to be able to attend games, but circumstances around this pandemic are prompting us to adjust, just as it has throughout the past eight months. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and we will continue to do what is in the best interests of everyone involved.”

Parents of Indiana players and coaches have been able to attend the first four games, and they've enjoyed every minute of their 4-0 start. Several dozen parents were planning on attending on Saturday as well, and now they will have to make other plans.

A limited number of media will be allowed to document the game from the press box. FOX will televise the game to a national audience.

Editor's Note: I am one of that limited number that will be allowed to cover the game in person on Saturday. As always, we will do our LIVE BLOG from the site, and will share news from fans watching elsewhere as well. Follow HoosiersNow.com and don't miss a thing. — TOM BREW, Publisher, Sports Illustrated Indiana