Stevie Scott Named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

Scott had three rushing touchdowns in Indiana's 27-11 win over Maryland.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the third week in a row, an Indiana football player has taken home the honor of Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

The last two weeks it was wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, but this week, it goes to Indiana running back Stevie Scott.

Scott had a big day against Maryland last Saturday as he carried the ball 24 times for 80 yards and three touchdowns.

Most of Scott's TD runs were just punching it in at the goal line, but he broke out a 19-yarder Saturday as well for his longest run of the day.

All three of Scott's scores came from a direct snap he took in the wildcat formation.

Scott said after the game he was glad offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan implemented the wildcat in the playbook because it allows Scott to read the gaps and holes better.

Scott now has 119 total carries on the season for 405 and eight touchdowns through six games.

The Hoosiers are going to need Scott more and more as the weather gets colder and Indiana's two-game slate with the Big Ten West begins, starting with No. 18 Wisconsin on the road this Saturday.

Related Stories: