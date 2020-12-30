Tiawan Mullen Becomes First Indiana CB to Earn First-Team All-American Honors

Tiawan Mullen is second on the Hoosiers with eight career takeaways through two years.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Tiawan Mullen has made history for Indiana football.

After being left off the Associated Press All-American team, Mullen earned first-team All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), which were announced Wednesday.

Mullen becomes the first Indiana cornerback in program history to earn these honors.

Below is the full press release from Indiana football:

Indiana sophomore Tiawan Mullen became the first cornerback in program history to earn first-team All-America honors, it was announced by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) on Wednesday afternoon. The FWAA released its 2020 All-America Team, presented in partnership with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

Mullen is just the second cornerback (Tim Wilbur, 1980 second-teamer) in school history to achieve All-America status and is the first Hoosier since offensive lineman Dan Feeney (2015, 2016) to collect first-team recognition.

With senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle and junior linebacker Micah McFadden receiving third-team All-America laurels from the Associated Press earlier this week, IU has three All-Americans for the first time since 2007 (wide receiver James Hardy – second team, defensive end Greg Middleton – second team, kicker Austin Starr – second team).

Upon the conclusion of the 2020 regular season, Mullen became the program's first cornerback to card first-team All-Big Ten honors since Tracy Porter in 2007.

He is second on the team with 36 tackles, 25 solos (tied) and 4.5 for loss (tied), and third with three interceptions (T-6th in the Big Ten, T-27th nationally), 3.5 sacks (T-12th) and four pass breakups (T-14th) in addition to one forced fumble. Mullen leads all B1G defensive back in sacks and TFLs.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native is second on the Hoosiers to safety Jamar Johnson (9) with eight career takeaways (3 INT, 3 FF, 2 FR).

Mullen matched a career-high with eight stops, one for loss, in the season-opening victory over No. 8 Penn State and delivered seven tackles, five solo, with 2.5 sacks, the first of his career, in the win at Rutgers.

In the victory at Michigan State, he recorded the first two picks of his career, the first Hoosier with a multi-INT game since Jonathan Crawford vs. Purdue on Nov. 26, 2016, and he recorded his third interception in the win over Maryland.

A 247Sports True Freshman All-American and The Athletic Freshman All-American, Mullen not only paced the conference, he finished second among freshmen nationally and shared 11th in the country with 13 breakups in 2019.

His brother, Trayvon, played cornerback at Clemson University (2016-18) and is a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, and his cousin (mother's side), Lamar Jackson, played at Louisville (2015-17) and is the Baltimore Ravens quarterback.

