Tom Allen's New Deal Makes Him Sixth-Highest Paid Big Ten Football Coach

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In December of 2019, Indiana head coach Tom Allen signed a new deal that increased his expected annual earnings to $3.9 million.

Now over a year later, after another historic season in 2020, Allen got another raise.

The program announced Monday that Allen agreed to an amendment to his current seven-year contract that will increase his annual average compensation to $4.9 million through the 2027 season.

With the big raise for the Hoosier head coach, we decided to take a look at where he ranked among Big Ten coaches now with salary.

Prior to this raise, Allen ranked 10th among 14 Big Ten coaches in salary, according to USA Today’s database. But now, Allen has jumped all the way up to sixth.

According to USA Today’s current figures, which were last updated on Nov. 17, 2020, here is where the Big Ten football coaches rank.

1. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan: $8,036,179

2. James Franklin, Penn State: $6,700,000* (scheduled pay)

3. Ryan Day, Ohio State: $5,651,694

4. Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern: $5,218,658

5. Mel Tucker, Michigan State: $5,057,250

6. Tom Allen, Indiana: $4,900,000

7. Scott Frost, Nebraska: $4,833,333

8. Jeff Brohm, Purdue: $4,800,000* (scheduled pay)

9. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa: $4,670,750

10. P.J. Fleck, Minnesota: $4,281,680

11. Bret Bielema, Illinois: $4,200,000

12. Paul Chryst, Wisconsin: $3,983,750

13. Greg Schiano, Rutgers: $3,763,336

14. Mike Locksley, Maryland: $2,474,750

*There was no total pay data for James Franklin and Jeff Brohm.

