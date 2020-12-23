Tom Allen Provides Update on Michael Penix Jr.

Allen expects Penix to be back around summer time, which will be enough time to get him ready for next season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michael Penix Jr. underwent successful surgery on his torn ACL a little over a week ago.

The Hoosier quarterback posted a picture of himself post-surgery to social media, with the caption, "Road to Glory."

Penix tore his ACL in the third quarter in the game against Maryland on Nov. 28. It's the second time he has torn that ACL, with the first one happening in 2018.

On Wednesday, head coach Tom Allen provided an update on Penix's status and when he expects to have him back on the field.

"At this point, it's just pure rehab," Allen said. "It's so critical, and obviously he's done this before so he knows this, but it's so critical you rehab at a high, high level for this type of injury to maximize your performance when you do come back."

Allen said Penix has already started to "attack" his rehab process. He stresses how important it is so there's no stiffness or lack of mobility when Penix takes the field again.

Allen also said the surgery was a great success.

"The next step is to continue to progress through this and then you get him back to movements," Allen said.

The Hoosier head coach doesn't believe Penix will be quite ready to be back for all of the spring practices, but he hopes to have him back for the summer time.

He hopes in the summer that Penix will start throwing the ball, getting out on the field with receivers and doing all the different QB movements.

"We're gonna go through all this and once it kind of plays itself out, it all depends on how things progress from the doctor's perspective, but right now he's on schedule," Allen said.

Through six games this season, Penix was 124-of-220 (56.4%) passing for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns. Against Ohio State, Penix threw for 491 yards, which ranks second all-time in program history.

His performance this season earned him Second-team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and media.

Penix is an X-factor for this Hoosier team, and despite suffering a season-ending injury for the third-straight year, Allen expects him to be back next year.

"Should be full bore for the start of the season, that's the expectation," Allen said. "Fully healed, fully ready to go and fully ready to be our quarterback in 2021."

Indiana has one game left this season, and it's the 2021 Outback Bowl against Ole Miss on Jan. 2 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

