Jaylin Lucas Returns Opening Kickoff for Touchdown, Bright Spot for IU Football

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Jaylin Lucas burst through an arm tackle without breaking stride. With blazing speed down the sideline, Rutgers stood no chance of catching him.

Lucas stretched his arms out like an airplane and silenced the home crowd as he returned the opening kickoff for a 93-yard touchdown at SHI Stadium on Saturday.

"First and foremost I want to give thanks to Chuck Spegal," Lucas said. "All I saw was that wall. They picked up the blocks that I needed, and I just hit it and used my speed at the end."

It was Indiana's first kick-return touchdown in over a decade, dating back to Tevin Coleman's 96-yard return against Northwestern on Sept. 29, 2012. Indiana hadn't returned the opening kickoff since 2009 when Ray Fisher took it to the house against Akron.

"We've talked about how we need to start better," Indiana coach Tom Allen said. "And doesn't get much faster than that ... I thought that was a huge way to start the game on the road, gets our sideline into it, gets their crowd subdued a bit. That’s how you want to start."

Quarterback Connor Bazelak scored a rushing touchdown on the next drive to give Indiana a 14-0 lead, its largest of the season against an FBS opponent. But Rutgers went on to score the next 24 points, defeating Indiana 24-17. Indiana's season has fallen apart during a five-game losing streak, but the true freshman Lucas has certainly been a bright spot.

Indiana's Jaylin Lucas (12) runs during the Indiana versus Michigan football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Indiana coaching staff raved of Lucas' potential during fall camp, and he's steadily gained a larger role in the offense. There are concerns regarding Lucas' pass-blocking and ability to run between the tackles at 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, but he's perhaps Indiana's most dangerous player in the open field.

"I think it's amazing to be playing as a freshman," Lucas said. "I just love when my number's called, man. I'm just going to take advantage of it."

Lucas is listed as a running back, but he's also taken a few snaps at slot receiver in recent weeks. As he matures, Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell said Lucas can be a "jack of all trades" for the offense.

Through the first eight games of his college career, Lucas has 24 carries for 123 yards and nine receptions for 76 yards. His 5.1 yards per carry surpass Indiana's top two rushers, Shaun Shivers and Josh Henderson. In addition to Saturday's kick return, Lucas burnt the Nebraska defense for a 34-yard run on Oct. 1.

"He's our fastest player on our entire team," Allen said. "He's one of the quickest guys, so just a really special talent without question. Got to continue to find ways to give him the ball."