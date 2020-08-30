Indiana Commits Jordyn Williams, Joshua Sales Shine on National TV Stage

A pair of Indiana football commits got plenty of national television attention on Saturday and both of them helped their teams pull off huge victories on ESPN.

Wide receiver Jordyn Williams, a three-star recruit out of Trinity Christian in Texas, started the day with nine catches for 177 yards in Trinity's 49-14 victory over Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic.

Then, in primetime on Saturday night, offensive tackle Joshua Sales from Brownsburg (Ind.) High School and an IU commit helped his offense stage a second half rally to beat St. Xavier of Cincinnati 30-24 in overtime. The thriller caught the attention of the nation, with many football celebrities tweeting about it afterward.

For those involved, it was something special, too.''

“If a coach said they didn’t want to be in this game, they are either lying or they are crazy — one or the other,” Brownsburg coach Hart said afterward. “It’s everything you want to do.”

Brownsburg (2-0 and ranked No. 3 in the state Class 6A poll, outgained St. Xavier 368-262 and rolled up 160 rushing yards. Brownsburg rallied from a 17-3 halftime deficit and still trailed 24-10 early in the fourth quarter before tying the game late and then winning in overtime after a St. Xavier turnover.

Brownsburg has five major-college players on its roster, according to Hart. Four are committed, Sales (Indiana), quarterback Ben Easters (Kansas), receiver Preston Terrell (Purdue) and offensive linemen Pete Nygra (Northern Illinois commit). Hart included receiver Luke Lacey on that list, saying he's had Ivy League interest thus far.

That may change now after he had 9 catches for 145 yards on a national TV stage.

“If somebody was watching on ESPN from the (Mid-American Conference), or as far as I’m concerned the Big Ten, if you don’t offer that guy, obviously they know a lot more football than me because that kid is terrific,” Brownsburg coach John Hart said of Lacey. “Luke was incredible tonight — offensively and defensively.”

Lacey had touchdown receptions of 24 yards and 4 yards, the second one coming with 32 seconds remaining in regulation to the score, 24-24. He also played a big role on defense, helping to slow down Penn State commit Liam Clifford in the second half.

WR Jordyn Williams shines in blowout

Indiana commit Jordyn Williams never has to worry about getting attention on the football field, because he plays high school football in Texas and his quarterback is Sheduer Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. Deion is also the team's offensive coordinator.

Williams had nine catches for 177 yards in a 49-14 blowout and made a great catch on a 26-yard touchdown pass.

“I knew I was one-on-one backside and me and Sheduer's connection just was crazy this game so he threw a ball that was perfect all I had to do was do what God gifted me with ... and I made a great catch,” Williams told Hoosier Huddle after the game. “We knew that we had to execute and we knew our job and what we had to do to come out with the win. What worked for me is i continued running my routes even though i wasn’t getting the ball and that’s what opened me up” Williams explained after the game.

