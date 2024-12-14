UAB Running Back Lee Beebe Is Headed To Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – One area in which Indiana’s football team will need help in 2025 will be at running back. On Friday, Curt Cignetti and his staff made the first step to address that.
UAB running back Lee Beebe has decided to transfer to Indiana. On3.com’s Pete Nakos was the first to report the move.
Beebe was the leading rusher for the Blazers in 2024 as he amassed 884 yards and averaged 5.3 yards per carry. He scored seven rushing touchdowns. He also had 30 catches for 219 yards and one receiving touchdown.
Beebe’s best game of his career came against Rice on Nov. 23 when he rushed for 161 yards. Beebe got stronger as the 2024 season went along. Three of his Beebe’s four best rushing efforts in 2024 came in November.
Pro Football Focus scored Beebe as the 108th-best running back in the country.
Beebe, who is listed at 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds, will have two years of eligibility remaining. Over his career at UAB, he has rushed for 1,276 yards, averaged 5.8 yards per carry and has 11 rushing touchdowns. He has accounted for 1,593 total yards in his career.
Beebe joins a 2025 Indiana backfield that only has one experienced player in it – Kaelon Black. Justice Ellison, Ty Son Lawton and Solomon Vanhorse are out of eligibility at the end of the season. Elijah Green has elected to transfer. Khobie Martin has only had 14 career carries and Kyler Kropp has not played at all.
True freshman running back Sean Cuono is part of the class of players signed on Dec. 4. It is likely that Indiana will continue to try to augment its backfield.
