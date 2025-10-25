UCLA Double Teamed Indiana Football's Top WRs. E.J. Williams Jr. Capitalized.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football redshirt senior receiver E.J. Williams Jr. admits he doesn't go out often. But when he does, he often sees carbon copies of his offensive teammates.
At Bloomington staple BuffaLouie's, one of Williams' favorite spots, he walks past a poster of Indiana quarterbacks Fernando and Alberto Mendoza on his way into the restaurant.
Hung on a wall inside Mother Bear's Pizza is a picture of senior receiver Elijah Sarratt and the writings of "Sarrattcha sauce," a flavor named after him. Bucceto's Pizza Pasta recently announced the "Cooper Combo," a nod to redshirt junior receiver Omar Cooper Jr.
Williams stated his case Saturday to earn his own promotional deal, catching five passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns as No. 2 Indiana (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) rolled to a 56-6 victory over UCLA (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.
"It's great to get big plays from E.J.," Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said postgame. "He's got a lot of talent. I've always been really high on him."
A sixth-year senior who played in his 53rd career game Saturday, Williams set multiple personal bests. He recorded his first career 100-yard game and first multi-touchdown outing, while his five catches tied for the third most and matched a season high.
"Really just honing in on the pregame, the install," Williams said about the keys to his performance. "Just really studying, really getting after it. I mean, it's the same thing every week for us. Just really locking in, watching film, studying DBs and when the passes come to you, just do everything you can to catch them."
Williams caught his first pass with just under seven minutes remaining in the first quarter, as Fernando Mendoza broke the pocket and eventually found an uncovered Williams sprinting from right to left across Merchants Bank Field. The play gained 30 yards on 3rd and 7 and set up the Hoosiers' first offensive touchdown, a one-yard run from redshirt senior Roman Hemby.
It also marked a personal milestone for Williams, who eclipsed 1,000 career receiving yards with the pickup. Though to Williams, the achievement didn't initially process.
"Really, I didn't even think of it like that," Williams said, smiling. "It's really good to hit 1,000. I mean, I guess not a lot of people would do it, period."
Williams' second catch netted 12 yards and was followed by a 13-yard rushing score from Hemby in the second quarter. Hemby and Williams reversed roles on Indiana's final touchdown drive of the first half. UCLA stopped Hemby for no gain at the 2-yard line with 17 seconds remaining, prompting the Hoosiers to attack through the air.
Mendoza rolled left and found Williams, who pinned the ball to his left shoulder and extended the Hoosiers' lead to 35-3 with 13 seconds left in the first half.
Williams' highlight came with four-and-a-half minutes remaining in the third quarter. Mendoza broke the pocket and rolled right, putting the Hoosiers into a scramble drill they've practiced many times over.
With UCLA freshman linebacker Scott Taylor bearing down, Mendoza launched deep to Williams, who became free after his defender fell down. UCLA never caught up to the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Williams, who strolled untouched to the endzone for a 62-yard touchdown on 3rd and 8.
"We actually, funny enough, hit a similar play like that in fall camp," Mendoza said. "And when I saw him through the corner and the DB fall, I knew that no matter what, that ball was going to get to EJ's hands. Whether I don't get hit, whether I get hit, no matter what, I'm going to get the ball and help our team win."
That play, however, doubled as Williams' lowlight. As he glided toward the endzone, his head craned left, and then back, to yell at UCLA redshirt senior defensive back Key Lawrence.
Cignetti, on the Hoosiers' sideline, was displeased.
"He has to make sure when he's running in the end zone for a touchdown that he doesn't taunt the defender," Cignetti said. "He got a Mulligan on that one from the official. When the game is on the line, that's a spot foul. You have the ball on the 30-yard line and don't get the points."
But such criticism is why Williams, who played at Clemson from 2020-22, stuck with Indiana through its coaching change from Tom Allen to Cignetti in the winter of 2023. And it's also why he ultimately returned to the Hoosiers one year later after entering the transfer portal midseason in 2024.
Williams said Wednesday on social media that, if he were a recruit, Indiana is the "obvious program I’d (want to) be a part of." Moments like Saturday, where he enjoyed the most productive game of his college career and still received harsh words publicly, don't dim those opinions.
They serve as validation.
"One of the main things of me coming back to IU was really Coach Cig and his coaching style," Williams said. "Like, really assertive, really in your face. 'I want this, and if you can't do it, you're getting out of here.' I wanted a guy that's going to be the best, and that can get the job done.
"And I just felt like, with a coach like that, that's really paying attention and really wants you to be really on detail, is going to help me in my career. And I feel like that would be a good help to the IU program as a whole."
Williams reaped the reward of his decision Saturday. So did Mendoza, who targeted Williams on seven of his 22 passes. Williams caught five of Mendoza's 15 completions and amassed 65% of his passing yards. Two of Mendoza's three passing touchdowns went to Williams.
Indiana's receiving corps is often touted as one of college football's best, but Sarratt and Cooper generate most headlines — and endorsement deals. UCLA largely limited both, as Sarratt and Cooper combined to catch four passes for eight yards, though Sarratt added a touchdown.
The Bruins, essentially, wanted to make Williams beat them. Mendoza embraced the game plan.
"They were doubling Elijah and Coop, so that means there's a one-on-one on E.J.," Mendoza said, "and when there's a one-on-one on E.J., that's great."
Williams didn't view it as disrespect, but with his mouthguard sporting UCLA colors, he capitalized on the opportunity presented before him.
"If you feel like you can handle me one-on-one, that's what you think of me," Williams said. "So, we'll see what happens."
UCLA learned the answer — one Williams' teammates found long ago. He just hasn't often been able to show it.
At his radio show Thursday night, Cignetti said injuries are the only thing that's held Williams back. Hemby noted the same Saturday.
Williams, a consensus four-star recruit in the class of 2020, battled knee and thumb injuries at Clemson, while a hamstring ailment limited him to start the 2023 season at Indiana.
Cignetti knocked on wood when he touted Williams' health Thursday. Williams, he said, is lanky, experienced and a proven playmaker.
And on Saturday, with a UCLA defense determined to dim the light of Sarratt and Cooper, Williams shined — while lightening the box and freeing lanes for Hemby and others en route to a 262-yard day on the ground.
"EJ is one of those guys that can make every play we ask of him," Hemby said. "You see that guy, he goes out there every day, he gives full effort. He plays really hard. And as a running back, when you have receivers that go out there and make catches like he made today, it opens up the box for the running game.
"So, if we can continue to balance on one another and help each other out, we'll be able to have success with myself, the rest of the running back room and everybody on the offense."
Williams has several reasons to remember Saturday. The career-highs. The 1,000-yard achievement. The 50-point win. And Cignetti surely won't let him forget about the fortune of dodging a taunting penalty.
But the remaining defenses on Indiana's schedule won't forget Saturday, either. UCLA threw unscouted looks and took an alternative route to trying to slow the Hoosiers' offense. Part of the Bruins' approach worked — Sarratt and Cooper were held quiet — but Indiana still rolled.
The lesson? Don't forget about Williams, who's healthy, confident and largely validating Cignetti's long-held belief in his talent — even if there aren't yet posters of him on the walls of Bloomington restaurants.