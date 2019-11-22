Hoosier
VIDEO: 3 Things I Want to See From Indiana Against Michigan

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's the final home football game of the season on Saturday, and it sure is a big one. Indiana, 7-3 and looking for a big finish to what has been a great year, takes on Michigan at Memorial Stadium.

The Wolverines are 8-2 and have been playing much better lately. They've won three in a row, and have looked good doing it. Michigan has had Indiana's number for years, winning 23 games in a row since a loss in 1987, and 38 of 39 overall dating back to the loss in Indiana's 1967 Rose Bowl season.

The Hoosiers have played them tough lately, however, especially in Bloomington. In the last two meetings, in 2015 and 2017, both games went to overtime before the Wolverines pulled them out.

Here are the particulars:

  • Who: Michigan Wolverines (8-2, 5-2 in Big Ten) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (7-3, 4-3 in Big Ten) 
  • When: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 23
  • Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.
  • Line: Michigan is a 10-point favorite
  • AP poll rankings: Michigan is No. 12, Indiana is not ranked, but is No. 26 in total votes.
  • TV: ESPN
  • Announcers: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe
  • Radio: Indiana Radio Network
  • Announcers: Don Fischer, Buck Suhr, Joe Smith

In our "3 Things'' video this week, we'll look at the importance of getting ahead of Michigan early, of keeping quarterback Shea Patterson in the pocket, and of Indiana finally grabbling that signature win they've been looking for all year.

In Michigan's two losses, it has trailed 35-0 and Wisconsin and 28-0 at Penn State, so it would be good to put some doubt in their minds.

Enjoy the video:

