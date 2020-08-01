HoosiersNow
Virginia 3-Star DB Maurice Freeman commits to Indiana

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Maurice Freeman, a three-star defensive back from Chesapeake, Va., committed to Indiana on Saturday afternoon.

Freeman made his announcement on Twitter, and did it on his mother's birthday. 

His final nine schools included Indiana, Ole Miss, East Carolina, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Old Dominion, Liberty, Appalachian State and Florida Atlantic made the cut as he readies for his decision.

When he narrowed it four, they were all out-of-state schools, Indiana, Illinois, Ole Miss and Appalachian State.

"First and foremost, I just want to take the time to thank my mom, my family, my friends, my teammates and everyone who helped me through this process,'' Freeman said in the tweet. "I want to thank God because I never thought I would make it this far without him blessing me with the ability to play the game that I love. 

"I also want to that coach Scott, coach Redd, and all of my coaches that helped me get this far into my career. With that said, I've been thinking hard about this lifetime decision I'm making, but it all comes down to this and I will be continuing my football career and my education at ... Indiana University. Respect my decision'' 

The 6-foot, 190-pound Freeman, who is from Chesapeake, Va., said each of the nine schools to make his list had a common theme.

“It was the relationship I have with the coaches I have with the nine schools,” he said. “I have a closer relationship with Indiana, Ole Miss, ODU and East Carolina.”

“I love Indiana,'' Freeman told 247Sports last month. I talk to the head coach (Tom Allen) almost every day. He will call me or text me to check up on me. They are on me hard. They are showing me a lot of love right now.”

Virginia's football season has been moved off the fall, so it was important for Freeman to act quickly.

“The season got canceled and I’m not trying to lose my scholarship,” he told the Virginian-Pilot Saturday. “I think it’s smart for you to make your decision early and lock yourself into your position with the college. I’m committing early so I can leave in December.”

According to the Virginian-Pilot, he finished with 51 tackles, including 40 solo. He also had 14 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery to help lead the Oscar Smith Tigers to the Class 6 state title game.

It was Indiana's second commitment of the day. Standout offensive lineman Joshua Sales of Brownsburg, Ind., said yes to Indiana earlier in the afternoon. 

INDIANA'S VERBAL COMMITS (13)

  • Donaven McCulley, quarterback
  • 6-5, 195 — Indianapolis, Ind.
  • Cooper Jones, defensive end
  • 6-6, 245 — Valparaiso, Ind.
  • Larry Smith, safety
  • 5-10, 170 — Orange Park, Fla.
  • Trenten Howland, running back
  • 6-2, 218 — Joliet, Ill.
  • David Holloman, running back
  • 5-11, 200 — Auburn Hills, Mich.
  • Aaron Steinfeldt, tight end
  • 6-5, 218 — Bloomington, Ind.
  • Aubrey Burks, safety
  • 6-0, 180 — Auburndale, Fla.
  • WR Jordyn Williams
  • 6-1, 182 —Albany, Ga.
  • Vinny Fiacable, offensive guard
  • 6-4, 300 — Fort Wayne, Ind.
  • James Evans, punter
  • 6-1, 207 — Auckland, New Zealand
  • Joshua Sales, offensive tackle
  • 6-6, 285 — Brownsburg, Ind.
  • Jordan Grier, safety
  • 6-0, 185 — Ellenwood, Ga.

