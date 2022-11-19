WATCH: Indiana Celebrates Comeback Win at Michigan State, Claims Old Brass Spittoon

EAST LANSING, Mich. – For most of the afternoon, it looked as though Indiana would suffer its eight loss in a row. But Tom Allen and the Hoosiers didn't give up.

After Payton Thorne's pass fell incomplete in the end zone with Noah Pierre in coverage, Indiana coach Tom Allen and the Hoosiers ran onto the field in celebration as Indiana defeated Michigan State 39-31 in double overtime.

For an Indiana team that lost the previous seven games, Saturday's thrilling comeback had to feel good.

Just watch Allen and the Hoosiers in the postgame locker room.

Indiana battled back from a 24-7 halftime deficit to tie the game at 31-31, and Michigan State missed a 22-yard field goal to extend the game into overtime. James Head Jr. blocked a Michigan State field goal in the first overtime, and Shaun Shivers scored what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown.

Saturday marked the first time since 2003 that Indiana came back from a deficit of 17 or more point to win the game. In his postgame speech, Allen emphasized the importance of playing all 60 minutes.

Veteran defensive players Tiawan Mullen, Jaylin Williams and Cam Jones have been through major ups and downs in their Indiana careers. They played key roles on Indiana's 2019 and 2020 teams that went a combined 14-7, but have faced serious adversity across the last two seasons. Jones has been out since Indiana's game at Nebraska, but teammates and coaches have still raved about his leadership as a team captain.

In what is likely their final year with the program, Mullen, Williams and Jones were excited to claim a late-season win in a rivalry game.

Allen has received plenty of criticism for Indiana's 6-17 record since the beginning of the 2021 season, but Mike Pechac, Indiana's director of player development and academic enhancement, awarded Allen with Saturday's game ball.

The win moved Indiana to 4-7 on the season, while the Spartans missed their best opportunity to reach bowl eligibility as they head to No. 11 Penn State next week. Next up for Indiana is its second trophy game, playing for the Old Oaken Bucket against Purdue on Nov. 26 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.