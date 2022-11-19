Live Blog: Follow Indiana's Matchup Against Michigan State in Real Time

3:42 p.m. – Thorne's pass is incomplete, and Indiana has it's first win since Sept. 17 against Western Kentucky. INDIANA WINS 39-31 IN DOUBLE-OVERTIME.

3:41 p.m. – Have to think Michigan State looks for Keon Coleman here.

3:39 p.m. – Michigan State needs to convert 4th and 7 to stay alive. Spartans call timeout to talk it over. The snow is really coming down in East Lansing now.

3:38 p.m. – Tiawan Mullen sticks his hand out to break up Thorne's pass on 2nd and 10. Could have been a first down. Huge stop from Indiana's All-American cornerback.

3:33 p.m. – Williams' second pass completion of the day is a big one. He connects with tight end AJ Barner for a 24-yard gain, and Shaun Shivers gives Indiana the lead with a 1-yard touchdown run, his second of the day. Indiana goes for two, and Williams sneaks a pass to AJ Barner on a crossing rout for the conversion. INDIANA 39, MICHIGAN STATE 31

3:30 p.m. – Charles Campbell's 27-yard field goal is blocked. We're headed to double-overtime.

3:29 p.m. – Michigan State calls a time out to try to ice Charles Campbell's 27-yard field goal attempt.

3:27 p.m. – This will be Charles Campbell's first field goal attempt since Oct. 22 at Rutgers.

3:25 p.m. – Josh Henderson cuts to the outside to pick up and Indiana first down within the 15-yard line.

3:24 p.m. – James Head Jr. jumps to block the Michigan State field goal. Indiana will have a chance to win the game with a field goal or touchdown, starting from the Michigan State 25-yard line.

3:23 p.m. – Michigan State had 3rd and Goal from the 11-yard line, and Thorne's pass goes to Mosely in the end zone. The pass drifts just out of a diving Mosely's reach, but still a play that could have possibly been made.

3:20 p.m. – Injured linebacker and team captain Cam Jones wins the coin toss for Indiana, who will start overtime on defense.

3:17 p.m. – Ben Patton's 22-yard field goal is pushed left, and Indiana is still alive. The kick never had a chance. Unbelievable.

3:15 p.m. – Mel Tucker calls his final timeout with two seconds left, and Michigan State will attempt a chip-shot field goal to win the game.

3:11 p.m. – Elijah Colins picks up a first down with 1:01 to go, and Tom Allen calls his last timeout. Michigan State sealed the block on Aaron Casey for just long enough to spring Collins free. Michigan State will be able to kick a field goal as time expires or with very little time left.

3:09 p.m.– Thorne completes a quick pass to Maliq Carr, who nearly lost the ball as he was tackled to the ground. Massive first down pickup for Michigan State.

3:07 p.m. – Indiana stuffs the Michigan State run on 3rd and 4 with 1:46 left in the game. Tom Allen calls timeout. It would be a 48-yard field goal from here, so Mel Tucker is keeping the offense out on the field.

3:05 p.m. – Holding penalties on Bryant Fitzgerald and Jaylin Williams on back-to-back plays, followed by a 16-yard completion from Thorne to Barker moves Michigan State across midfield with three minutes left in the game.

2:59 p.m. – Cal Haladay brought immediate pressure on Williams on 3rd and 7. Williams avoided the initial pressure but was unable to pick up the first down. Indiana is forced to punt, and Michigan State takes over at its own 25-yard line.

2:56 p.m. – Dexter Williams dives forward for a six-yard gain on 3rd and 5 to pick up a crucial first down for Indiana. Hoosiers approaching midfield at the seven-minute mark of the fourth quarter.

2:51 p.m. – Michigan State could have kicked about a 43-yard field goal, but goes play-action on 4th and 2 instead. Thorne's pass near the goal line to Keon Coleman falls incomplete. An absolute massive stop from the Indiana defense has Tom Allen as fired up as he's been all season.

2:40 p.m. – Indiana running back Josh Henderson shows patience after having nowhere to run at first, then finding the hole on the left side. With this run, Indiana ties a game it trailed 24-7 at halftime. INDIANA 31, MICHIGAN STATE 31

2:34 p.m. – A touchdown-saving tackle from Xavier Henderson on Dexter Williams, who picked up 30 yards on the ground. At the end of the third quarter, Indiana trails 31-24 and has the ball at the Michigan State 7-yard line.

2:31 p.m. – Payton Thorne's pass is under thrown, and it's a quick stop for the Indiana defense. Indiana will have a chance to tie the game as the third-quarter clock ticks away.

2:27 p.m. – Indiana was unable to take full advantage of the Haynes' interception in Michigan State territory, generating just six yards on three plays. Still, Indiana makes it a one-possession game with a 40-yard field goal from Charles Campbell. MICHIGAN STATE 31, INDIANA 24

2:25 p.m. – Indiana safety Johnathan Haynes comes down with the tipped pass for an Indiana interception at the Michigan State 29-yard line. Hoosiers have all the momentum right now, and need to capitalize with points on this drive.

2:20 p.m. – Jaylin Lucas refuses to let Indiana go away easily. The true freshman shows off incredible speed taking the Michigan State kickoff to the house. That's his second kick-return touchdown of the year. He's been Indiana's most electric offensive player – other than leading receiver Cam Camper, maybe, who's out for the year with a torn ACL – but Lucas has just two carries today. MICHIGAN STATE 31, INDIANA 21

2:15 p.m. – Elijah Collins sheds a handful of Indiana defenders, breaking free for a 31-yard touchdown. Tackling continues to be an issue for this Indiana defense. Multiple Hoosiers were near Collins at the line of scrimmage but unable to bring him down. MICHIGAN STATE 31, INDIANA 14

2:08 p.m. – Shaun Shivers stuffed on first down, and Dexter Williams II brought down by a shoestring tackle for a loss of nine. On 3rd and 22 Indiana runs it up the middle with Shivers for a short gain, leading to another punt.

2:05 p.m. – Indiana comes up with back-to-back defensive stops for the first time today. Lance Bryant and Demarcus Elliott pushed thought the line to stuff the run.

1:58 p.m. – The Indiana offense begins the second half with a 79-yard touchdown run from Shaun Shivers. Offensive linemen Mike Katic and Luke Haggard sealed great blocks to pave the way for Shivers, who hit the hole and beat the Michigan State defense down the sideline. That's Indiana's longest offensive play of the season, according to the BTN broadcast. MICHIGAN STATE 24, INDIANA 14

1:55 p.m. – Barker drops a pass from Thorne, which would have been an easy first down for Michigan State. Indiana's defense gets off the field with a three and out on the first drive of the second half.

1:34 p.m. – Indiana trails Michigan State 24-7 at halftime. Dexter Williams II 1-for-5 passing for seven yards, plus seven rushes for 39 yards and a touchdown in the first half of his first career start.

1:25 p.m. – Dasan McCullough and Jonathan Haynes corral Payton Thorne on the outside run on 2nd and Goal. Payton Thorne throws it up to Keon Coleman with one-on-one coverage against Jaylin Williams for a Michigan State touchdown. MICHIGAN STATE 24, INDIANA 7

1:20 p.m. – Noah Pierre flagged for pass interference in the end zone. Looked like both players had their hands on each other, but the defender usually gets caught in situations like that. Anyway, Michigan State gets first and goal at the 2-yard line.

1:13 p.m. – Running Jaylin Lucas up the middle continues to make very littler sense, and that's being generous. He's Indiana's most dangerous playmaker with Cam Camper out, but you have to get Lucas the ball on the outside. Dexter Williams sacked near the goal line, and Indiana punts again. Jayden Reed returns it across the 35-yard line, giving Michigan State great field position with 4:10 left in the first half. Danger time for Indiana.

1:06 p.m. – Elijah Collins plows ahead for a Michigan State touchdown on his Senior Day. Not much resistance from the Indiana defense on that drive, which has given up 243 total yards already. MICHIGAN STATE 17, INDIANA 7

1:05 p.m. – Payton Thorne had all day to throw, and he hit Tre Mosely for a 12-yard gain to the Indiana 6-yard line. Tiawan Mullen flagged for pass interference as he held Jayden Reed in the end zone. Michigan State will have first and goal inside the five after timeout.

12:58 p.m. – Jaylin Williams with a touchdown-saving tackle as Michigan State's Jalen Berger had a wide open lane for a 29-yard run to the Indiana 23-yard line. Berger has 11 carries for 88 yards already, and the Indiana run defense is getting mauled.

12:54 p.m. – Williams completes his first pass of the game to Josh Henderson for seven yards, but Indiana goes three and out after an incompletion and a loss of three yards from Henderson.

12:48 p.m. – Indiana's defense was reeling for most of the drive, but Michigan State gets a bit of luck to take the lead. Payton Thorne's pass went right through the hands of Elijah Collins near the line of scrimmage and right to Maliq Carr in the end zone. MICHIGAN STATE 10, INDIANA 7

12:39 p.m. – Dexter Williams scrambles and has nowhere to throw on his first pass attempt of the game, throwing the ball to the ground on purpose. He dropped back to pass again on 3rd and 13, but the Michigan State pass rush gets to William for an eight yard sack. Indiana will have to throw the ball to win this game, but those two players are the reason why Walt Bell waited until the final drive of the first half to do so. Williams' strength is running the ball, and Indiana is not a strong pass-blocking team.

12:36 p.m. – Michigan State pitches the ball to Jalen Berger on 4th and 1, and Aaron Casey and James Head Jr. sniffed it out immediately and stuffed Berger for a loss. Great push from the veteran defenders from Indiana. The Injured Cam Jones on the sideline was loving it.

12:29 p.m. – Williams gives Indiana another first down with his feet, picking up 15 yards on 3rd and 4. He dropped back to pass, but I'm not sure he ever really intended to throw the ball. It looked like more of a designed quarterback draw than a scramble. Indiana is forced to punt three plays later after two runs from Shivers and one from Williams. Zero pass attempts for Dexter Williams so far, which isn't a bad thing given that he's run five times for 56 yards and a TD. He'll have to throw eventually, but Walt Bell making Michigan State honor the run early.

12:24 p.m. – Williams picks up six yards on a designed run, but tight end AJ Barner is down after the play. He's dealt with injuries throughout the season, so we'll keep and eye on that as the game moves on. Barner had a nice block on that run.

12:18 p.m. – Michigan State goes play action on 3rd and Goal, and linebacker Aaron Casey brings the pressure on Payton Thorne, who throws the ball away. Nice goal line stand from the Indiana defense to force a 20-yard field goal. INDIANA 7, MICHIGAN STATE 3

12:14 p.m. – Keon Coleman with two catches for 47 yards on Michigan State's opening drive. At 6-foot-4, he's a tough matchup for any defensive back, and he leads Michigan State with 600 yards and six touchdowns this season. Spartans near the red zone.

12:08 p.m. – The referees rule that the call stands, and Indiana has an early touchdown on a 34-yard run from Dexter Williams. Sure looked like Williams stepped out of bounds on the TV replay, but perhaps there was not indisputable evidence to overturn the call. INDIANA 7, MICHIGAN STATE 0

12:05 p.m. – Dexter Williams II beat Michigan State to the edge and took it to the house for an Indiana touchdown, but this play will be reviewed. It looked like Williams stepped out of bounds.

12:02 p.m. – Jaylin Lucas brings the opening kickoff across the 50-yard line, setting up the Indiana offense and quarterback Dexter Williams II with good field position to start the game.

11:25 a.m. – Dexter Williams II took snaps from Zach Carpenter in pregame warmups, which is the first sign that he'll make his first career start for Indiana at quarterback against Michigan State.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Dexter Williams II (5) warms up before the game against the against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports