Here's What Kirk Herbstreit Said on College GameDay

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — College GameDay is back on everyone's TV screens on Saturday mornings with Week 2 of the college football season, and with plenty of ranked matchups this week, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit had a lot to say on this week's slate of games.

GameDay was at the University of Texas-Austin for Texas versus No. 1 Alabama. The Crimson Tide are favored by 20.5 points, but Longhorn fans created an impressive atmosphere in anticipation of the Noon ET kickoff.

Here's the best of what Herbstreit said on GameDay:

On South Carolina at No. 16 Arkansas (-9) at Noon ET:

“It’s going to be very nasty and physical on the field ... Spencer Rattler is going to need time to throw and that is not good against Arkansas.'

On No. 24 Tennessee (-6) at No. 17 Pitt at 3:30 p.m. ET:

“Keep an eye on this game. I think Tennessee is brewing in the SEC East, as well.”

“I think we see a similar game to last year where 75 points were scored … We know Hendon Hooker is gonna get his, but the key to the game is if Kedon Slovis and his receivers stay up against that Tennessee secondary. That’s the key, but it’s a shootout. “

On Marshall at No. 8 Notre Dame (-20.5) at 2:30 p.m. ET:

“Marshall-Notre Dame has that weird September feeling where you turn on in the third quarter and it’s 20-17? Oh, you think it’s going to be a blowout? No, Marshall can score. Be careful with this game.”

On Virginia at Illinois (-4) at 4 p.m. ET:

“Chase Brown can run the ball. They should have won in Bloomington, but four turnovers cost them last week.”

On Iowa State at Iowa (-3.5) at 4 p.m. ET:

“I like Iowa to keep beating up on Iowa State.”

On Arizona State at No. 11 Oklahoma State (-11.5) at 7:30 p.m. ET:

“Oklahoma State is always a forgotten brand. Other than Mike Gundy and the jokes people make about Mike Gundy, nobody in this crowd knows who Spencer Sanders is. Three year starting quarterback putting up over 500 yards of offense. Hopefully people start to pay attention. This is on the verge of a top 10 team every year or every other year and I think they win convincingly today over Arizona State."

On No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida (-6) at 7 p.m. ET:

“I still think back to Levis when he was at Penn State, I think it was in ‘19, and he was a short-yardage quarterback like a tight end playing quarterback. The amount of development he’s had in Lexington is unbelievable. I think he’s way beyond where we see Anthony Richardson. Anthony Richardson might be the most physically talented quarterback, physically, but is he able to be consistent this early in his career? We’ll see.”

Despite a 5-7 start under coach Steve Sarkisian, Herbstreit remains confident.

“I think Sark is going to get this thing turned around, personally.”