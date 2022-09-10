Here's What Pat McAfee Said on College GameDay

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — College GameDay is back on everyone's TV screens on Saturday mornings with Week 2 of the college football season, and there's plenty of ranked matchups and intriguing games on this week's slate.

Former Indianapolis Colts punter and star media personality Pat McAfee is now part of the the ESPN College GameDay crew, and they were at the University of Texas-Austin for Texas versus No. 1 Alabama. The Crimson Tide are favored by 20.5 points, but Longhorn fans created an impressive atmosphere in anticipation of the Noon ET kickoff.

Here's the best of what McAfee said.

On joining the College GameDay crew:

“One of the biggest days of my life comes in the state where everything is bigger, and I wore my biggest belt buckle.

On No. 10 USC (-9) at Stanford at 7:30 p.m. ET:

“So many legendary moments have happened in this battle. Last year, Stanford goes into No. 14 USC and gets that coach fired. See ya later! Ushering in Lincoln Riley and all the superstars of NIL.”

On No. 24 Tennessee (-6) at No. 17 Pitt at 3:30 p.m. ET:

“I think Pitt’s going to have to run the ball to keep the offense off the field for Tennesee. I expect Pitt to put up a good fight. The Yinzers are going to be hammered drunk screaming their life out. I think it’s going to be a great environment, great atmosphere and 7.5 points is a lot in Pittsburgh.”

On Missouri at Kansas State (-7) at Noon ET:

“When you go to Kansas State with Adrian Martinez transferring in there after 14 years at Nebraska, you’re talking about the Decue Vaughn Show – 5-foot-6 of electricity and they’re going to feed him and it’s going to be a game.”

On No. 25 Houston at Texas Tech (-4) at 4 p.m. ET:

“Dana Holgerson is about to smash about 45 Red Bull and Vodkas, and I think he should be ready for that thing.”

On Iowa State at Iowa (-3.5) at 4 p.m. ET:

“Going into the season every Hawkeye fan knew the style of football they’ve been playing is one step above rugby. That offense has been miserable to watch. We’re talking grass – grow. Paint – dry. Then this Aussie came in named Tory Taylor and he became electrifying on fourth downs. Coming into the season they knew he was a weapon and in week 1 he and that defense scored four of the seven points and you’re gonna have to score than seven points to win games and I’m not sure if Tory Taylor doesn’t just start running the damn ball and scoring.”

On Arkansas State at Ohio State (-44.5) at Noon ET:

“I think any time any time you lose two top 10 NFL wide receivers it might take a little bit to figure it out, let alone losing another first round wide receiver early in the game. I think Ohio State is always going to be Ohio State, Ohio State is going to be great, that’s what Ryan Day does. You bring in that defensive coordinator in from Oklahoma State, Knowles, it felt like they were flying around really well. I have no worries about The Ohio State, I actually can’t wait to see how they figure it out this year as opposed to last year.”

On No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida (-6) at 7 p.m. ET:

“[Will Levis] puts mayonnaise in his coffee, he eats bananas with the peel on, he’s one of one, he’s an anomaly and I think you have to be that type of special guy to lead a team and be a guy that can bounce back after a terrible year last year against [Florida]. AR [Anthony Richardson] is spectacular and Will is a stud. We’re in for one.”

On No. 1 Alabama (-21) at Texas at Noon ET:

“This is going to sound so basic and any time you have a friend in your group that has a mullet, even though Quinn sounds a little quiet and down, he has moxie. He has millions of dollars, he has a massive arm and all that we’ve heard about him for years, he’s only 19. If he can survive today with what Alabama has on defense, I think we’re going to learn about him. I think we’re going to learn a lot about Texas. I love this dude, but he’s staring down a beast right now.”