What Quarterback Connor Bazelak Said After Indiana Football's Loss to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Indiana dropped its second road game of the season 35-21 to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday night. Hoosier quarterback Connor Bazelak addressed the media following the defeat.

The Missouri transfer completed 22-of-44 passes for 223 yards, but was without two key pieces to the offense, Cam Camper and D.J. Matthews.

Read Bazelak's full transcript below, or just watch the attached video of the entire press conference.

—On if the pressure on the offense kept Indiana from getting rhythm...

BAZELAK: "I'll have to go watch the film, but I thought our offensive line did a pretty good job. I don't think they got much pressure. There wasn't much open. We got to find ways to win on the outsides, be better in the scramble drill. We beat ourselves tonight, and we have to blame ourselves. I feel like we just beat ourselves. They didn't beat us on offense."

—On the first timeout in the first drive...

BAZELAK: "We had a play call we were checking, had to get out of it. It was loud. Those things take a while, got to get off my spot, get the call to the O-line."

—On missing Cam Camper and D.J. Matthews...

BAZELAK: "Obviously they're huge parts of our offense and really good, so it was tough not having them, but we had some guys step up, made some plays, but just got to find ways to make more I guess. I got to be more accurate on some of those balls."

—On getting a big play and then taking one step back...

BAZELAK: "Yeah, it's tough. I think at the end of the first half, we got things rolling, and I thought we were going to be able to keep that going in the second half. We kind of got killed by field position on our own one and two. That's tough, so we just have to find a way to get back in that rhythm we had at the end of the first half."

—On starting off better faster...

BAZELAK: "I think it's just executing. We just haven't been able to execute on the first couple drives, and we have to find ways to be aggressive, score touchdowns in the first quarter. That's what it comes down to."

—On the mistakes made...

BAZELAK: "I think we had some drops on the outside. I missed a couple deep throws, not giving the guy a chance, a couple penalties, just kind of stuff like that. At the end of the first half, they couldn't stop us. We just couldn't do that in the second half. It wasn't because of them. It was because of us.

—On how to fix beating yourself...

BAZELAK: "I think it's just being focused on the details, doing the little things right. That's what it comes down to, doing the little things right, focus on the details, execute, we win that game."