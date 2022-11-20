What Quarterback Dexter Williams II Said After Indiana Football Defeated Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Quarterback Dexter Williams II led Indiana to a 39-31 win at Michigan State in his first career start at the college level on Saturday.

Williams completed 2-of-7 passes for 31 yards and rushed 16 times for 86 yards and a touchdown. After the game, Williams spoke to the media. Here's what he said.

Indiana's Dexter Williams II looks to throw against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

On the team's mentality as the game went on:

Williams: Just being resilient. I go back to being resilient and this team, this team is very resilient. These guys never gave up. They knew it was my first start, and they gave me what they had and I really appreciate this team. I couldn't have down it without those guys.

On Indiana emphasizing the run game more than passing:

Williams: A little bit of both. We knew the weather coming in. We knew in the second half and later in the the first half that the wind would be blowing a little bit. We knew we would come out and have a chance, but we broke a couple big runs in the first half. We just wanted to do whatever it took to win and – W.

On how Indiana found resiliency this late in the season:

Williams: Just going back to never laying down. I told these guys last week, whoever we were playing, just never lay down for anybody. Give it what you got, make them feel you and the rest will handle itself. Things aren't going the way we wanted them to, you know, we just got a W and now it's time to go work and get another one.

On how he maintained confidence to complete important passes in overtime:

Williams: Just doing what this team needed me to do. I knew I needed to come back locked in. I knew they me to push the ball down the field at some point in this game. We knew the weather, like we said, the weather coming in we knew it would be a little rough, but we knew we had to throw the ball at some point. Just when that moment came our offensive line did a perfect job of protecting me, and we got the ball down the field.

On how fun Saturday's game was:

Williams: Trophy game, it was just a really big game. This game goes back, it has a long history, and I really wanted to get it for these seniors and everybody leaving, guys going to the draft and things like that. I really wanted to get it for those older guys. It's something we'll be able to talk about for a long time just how the season went and how we came to [East] Lansing, Michigan and got a W.

On his experience playing in the snow as a Georgia native:

Williams: I got some experience. Last week at Ohio State, yeah, that's about the only experience I got. Before I got here, probably 42 degrees was the coldest I had ever played in, but snow games are fun, too.

