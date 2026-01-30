Where Every Indiana Football Transfer Departure Ended Up

No program is immune to losing players to the transfer portal, even after winning the National Championship.

Following their 16-0 season with the Hoosiers, 15 players have entered the portal. Perhaps most notably, that includes backup quarterback Alberto Mendoza and defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler.

Here's a look at all 15 players who've left Indiana, along with their stats, rankings, background and new schools.

Jah Jah Boyd, defensive back: Colorado

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jah Jah Boyd (16) arrives prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Boyd appeared in six games, made eight total tackles and forced one fumble during his second season with Indiana in 2025. He committed to the Hoosiers as three-star recruit ranked No. 122 overall by 247Sports out of Philadelphia, Penn. He's ranked No. 167 among safety transfers this offseason.

Aden Cannon, edge: Illinois State

Indiana's Aden Cannon (58) at practice on Thursday, July 31, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cannon joined Indiana as a walk-on prior to the 2022 season out of Guerin Catholic in Indiana, but he did not record any statistics. He was an academic All-Big Ten member in 2023 and 2024.

Ace Ciongoli, wide receiver: Florida

BREAKING: Florida has signed Indiana transfer WR Ace Ciongoli out of the transfer portal.



Four years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/8VhaWyE6Ai — Cam Parker (@camparker25) January 26, 2026

Ciongoli joined Indiana prior to the 2025 season as a walk-on out of St. Sebastian's in Needham, Mass, but he did not record any statistics.

Andrew DePaepe, edge: UMass

Indiana's Andrew DePaepe (42) at football practice on Thursday, July 31, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DePaepe appeared in one game as a freshman at Michigan State in 2023 before transferring to Indiana. He suffered a season-ending injury during 2024 fall camp, and returned to appear in three games for Indiana during the 2025 season. He was a four-star recruit out of Bettendorf, Iowa, ranked No. 146 overall in the class of 2023 by 247Sports.

William DePaepe, edge: UMass

Indiana's William DePaepe (98) at football practice on Thursday, July 31, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

William, the younger brother of Andrew, redshirted the 2024 season at Indiana and appeared in just one game for the Hoosiers in 2025. He was a three-star recruit out of Moline, Ill. He's ranked No. 196 among edge transfers this offseason, per 247Sports.

Dontrae Henderson, cornerback: Arkansas State

Indiana's Dontrae Henderson (20) at practice on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Henderson appeared in one game in 2024 and didn't record any statistics for Indiana in 2025. He was a three-star recruit out of Chambers, N.C.

Makai Jackson, wide receiver: Liberty

Indiana's Makai Jackson (2) at practice on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jackson began his career with one season at St. Francis (Pa.), where he was an FCS Freshman All-American. He later played at Appalachian State, and hauled in 73 receptions for 1,163 yards and seven touchdowns across two seasons. Jackson transferred to Indiana prior to the 2025 season and caught three passes for 15 yards in three games. He's ranked No. 102 among wide receiver transfers this offseason, per 247Sports.

Evan Lawrence, offensive lineman: San Diego State

Offensive lineman Evan Lawrence (71) celebrates after Indiana defeated the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lawrence redshirted his first season at Indiana in 2024 and appeared in seven games as a backup offensive tackle for the Hoosiers in 2025. He committed to Indiana as a three-star recruit from Danville, Ind.

Alberto Mendoza, quarterback: Georgia Tech

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Alberto served as the backup quarterback for his older brother, Fernando, who won the Heisman Trophy award. Alberto appeared in eight blowout victories, completing 18-of-24 passes for 286 yards, five touchdowns and one interception while rushing 13 times for 190 yards and one touchdown. He's ranked No. 31 among quarterback transfers this offseason, per 247Sports.

Hosea Wheeler, defensive lineman: Baylor

Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler (0) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wheeler began his career at Sacramento City College before spending three seasons at Western Kentucky, where he made the All-Conference USA first team with 65 tackles and two sacks. He appeared in all 16 games for Indiana in 2025 and recorded 31 tackles, four tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries. Wheeler is ranked No. 10 among defensive line transfers this offseason, per 247Sports.

Undecided

Defensive lineman J'Mari Monette, wide receiver Bruno Massel IV, edge Finn Walters, offensive lineman Mitch Verstegen and cornerback Amariyun Knighten played reserve roles for Indiana in 2025 and have not yet committed to a new college.