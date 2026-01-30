Where Every Indiana Football Transfer Departure Ended Up
In this story:
No program is immune to losing players to the transfer portal, even after winning the National Championship.
Following their 16-0 season with the Hoosiers, 15 players have entered the portal. Perhaps most notably, that includes backup quarterback Alberto Mendoza and defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler.
Here's a look at all 15 players who've left Indiana, along with their stats, rankings, background and new schools.
Jah Jah Boyd, defensive back: Colorado
Boyd appeared in six games, made eight total tackles and forced one fumble during his second season with Indiana in 2025. He committed to the Hoosiers as three-star recruit ranked No. 122 overall by 247Sports out of Philadelphia, Penn. He's ranked No. 167 among safety transfers this offseason.
Aden Cannon, edge: Illinois State
Cannon joined Indiana as a walk-on prior to the 2022 season out of Guerin Catholic in Indiana, but he did not record any statistics. He was an academic All-Big Ten member in 2023 and 2024.
Ace Ciongoli, wide receiver: Florida
Ciongoli joined Indiana prior to the 2025 season as a walk-on out of St. Sebastian's in Needham, Mass, but he did not record any statistics.
Andrew DePaepe, edge: UMass
DePaepe appeared in one game as a freshman at Michigan State in 2023 before transferring to Indiana. He suffered a season-ending injury during 2024 fall camp, and returned to appear in three games for Indiana during the 2025 season. He was a four-star recruit out of Bettendorf, Iowa, ranked No. 146 overall in the class of 2023 by 247Sports.
William DePaepe, edge: UMass
William, the younger brother of Andrew, redshirted the 2024 season at Indiana and appeared in just one game for the Hoosiers in 2025. He was a three-star recruit out of Moline, Ill. He's ranked No. 196 among edge transfers this offseason, per 247Sports.
Dontrae Henderson, cornerback: Arkansas State
Henderson appeared in one game in 2024 and didn't record any statistics for Indiana in 2025. He was a three-star recruit out of Chambers, N.C.
Makai Jackson, wide receiver: Liberty
Jackson began his career with one season at St. Francis (Pa.), where he was an FCS Freshman All-American. He later played at Appalachian State, and hauled in 73 receptions for 1,163 yards and seven touchdowns across two seasons. Jackson transferred to Indiana prior to the 2025 season and caught three passes for 15 yards in three games. He's ranked No. 102 among wide receiver transfers this offseason, per 247Sports.
Evan Lawrence, offensive lineman: San Diego State
Lawrence redshirted his first season at Indiana in 2024 and appeared in seven games as a backup offensive tackle for the Hoosiers in 2025. He committed to Indiana as a three-star recruit from Danville, Ind.
Alberto Mendoza, quarterback: Georgia Tech
Alberto served as the backup quarterback for his older brother, Fernando, who won the Heisman Trophy award. Alberto appeared in eight blowout victories, completing 18-of-24 passes for 286 yards, five touchdowns and one interception while rushing 13 times for 190 yards and one touchdown. He's ranked No. 31 among quarterback transfers this offseason, per 247Sports.
Hosea Wheeler, defensive lineman: Baylor
Wheeler began his career at Sacramento City College before spending three seasons at Western Kentucky, where he made the All-Conference USA first team with 65 tackles and two sacks. He appeared in all 16 games for Indiana in 2025 and recorded 31 tackles, four tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries. Wheeler is ranked No. 10 among defensive line transfers this offseason, per 247Sports.
Undecided
Defensive lineman J'Mari Monette, wide receiver Bruno Massel IV, edge Finn Walters, offensive lineman Mitch Verstegen and cornerback Amariyun Knighten played reserve roles for Indiana in 2025 and have not yet committed to a new college.
Jack Ankony has been covering IU basketball and football with “Indiana Hoosiers on SI” since 2022. He graduated from Indiana University's Media School with a degree in journalism.Follow ankony_jack