Where Indiana Football’s Incoming Transfer Class Ranks Nationally
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana has a lot of talent to replace after its historic 2024 football season, but early returns suggest coach Curt Cignetti has landed a number of talented players.
Indiana’s incoming transfer portal class sits at 19: 10 on offense, six on defense and three specialists, many of which fit Cignetti’s “production over potential” mantra.
They’ll help fill in for graduating starters like quarterback Kurtis Rourke; running backs Justice Ellison and Ty Son Lawton; wide receivers Ke’Shawn Williams, Myles Price and Miles Cross; tight end Zach Horton; offensive linemen Mike Katic and Trey Wedig; defensive linemen CJ West, James Carpenter and Lanell Carr Jr.; linebacker Jailin Walker; and safeties Shawn Asbury II, Terry Jones Jr. and Josh Sanguinetti.
The transfer class is ranked No. 18 nationally and No. 4 in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports, which ranked one transfer as a four-star recruit, 16 as three-star recruits and left two unranked.
The group is not considered to be as strong by On3, which ranked it No. 30 overall and 10th out of 18 Big Ten teams. Part of that disparity is because 247Sports ranks the classes based only on incoming transfers, while On3 “determines if a school has improved its overall team talent, stayed the same, or declined in talent” based on both incoming and outgoing transfers.
Here’s a look at Indiana’s 10 highest-ranked incoming transfers.
Fernando Mendoza, quarterback
Perhaps the most notable addition is California quarterback transfer Fernando Mendoza, who’s ranked No. 15 among all transfers and and fourth among quarterbacks by 247Sports. He represents the highest-ranked quarterback transferring to the Big Ten this offseason, followed by UCLA-turned-Maryland quarterback Justyn Martin, ranked No. 17 among quarterbacks.
In 2024, Mendoza completed 68.7% of his passes for 3,004 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, the Miami native also rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
Roman Hemby, running back
Indiana had over 1,500 rushing yards to replace with Ellison and Lawton graduating. Cignetti addressed that by bringing in Maryland transfer Roman Hemby, ranked No. 134 overall and No. 10 among running backs.
That makes him the Big Ten’s fourth-highest ranked transfer running back, behind additions made by Michigan, Oregon and Ohio State. Hemby rushed for 2,347 yards, 4.9 yards per carry and 22 touchdowns across four seasons with the Terrapins.
Amariyun Knighten and Ryland Gandy, cornerback
Indiana returns starting cornerbacks D’Angelo Ponds and Jamier Johnson but bolstered that group with Northern Illinois transfer Amariyun Knighten. He’s ranked No. 146 overall, No. 18 among cornerbacks and third among transfer cornerbacks joining the Big Ten.
Pittsburgh cornerback transfer Ryland Gandy is Indiana’s fifth-highest ranked incoming transfer, coming in at No. 337 overall and No. 45 at his position. Gandy made 40 tackles and broke up one pass in 2024.
Holden Staes, tight end
Tight end was a major position of need after losing Horton, Indiana’s leading receiver at the position, a key blocker and a veteran leader. Indiana landed the nation’s third-ranked transfer tight end, Holden Staes, who spent last season at Tennessee after two years at Notre Dame. At 6-foot-4, Staes has 31 career receptions for 318 yards and five touchdowns.
Tyler Morris and Makai Jackson, wide receiver
Indiana’s wide receiver room is shaping up to be deep again after picking up Michigan transfer Tyler Morris and Appalachian State transfer Makai Jackson and returning Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr.
Morris is the No. 64 transfer wide receiver, and Jackson comes in at No. 95, though Jackson has the edge in career receiving yards at 1,163 compared to Morris’ 470. Both have experience in the return game.
Dominique Ratcliff and Hosea Wheeler, defensive line
With West and Carpenter graduating, Indiana bolstered its defensive line with Texas State transfer Dominique Ratcliff, ranked No. 40 among transfers at his position, and Western Kentucky transfer Hosea Wheeler, ranked 68th. That puts them within the top 25 defensive linemen transferring into the Big Ten.
In 12 games in 2024, Ratcliff made 22 tackles and two sacks. Wheeler made the first-team All-Conference USA in 2024 after making 74 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, two sacks, two blocked kicks, two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 13 games.
Zen Michalski, offensive line
Indiana’s offensive line made major strides in 2024, but it struggled against eventual national title contenders Ohio State and Notre Dame. One transfer Indiana has brought in to help improve that group is former Buckeye Zen Michalski. He’s ranked No. 51 among all offensive tackle transfers and No. 14 among those joining the Big Ten.
Here’s a brief overview of the rest of Indiana’s incoming transfer class and where they’re ranked.
- Riley Nowakowski, Wisconsin: No. 758 overall, No. 21 tight end
- Louis Moore, Ole Miss: No. 830 overall, No. 69 safety
- Devan Boykin, NC State: No. 921 overall, No. 77 safety
- Kahlil Benson, Colorado: No. 931 overall, No. 80 interior offensive lineman
- Lee Beebe Jr., UAB: No. 1,009 overall, No. 67 running back
- Grant Wilson, Old Dominion: No. 1,047 overall, No. 89 quarterback
- Mitch McCarthy, Central Florida: No. 1,372 overall, No. 5 punter
- Brendan Franke, Texas State: unranked, kicker
- Sam Lindsey, Georgia State: unranked, long snapper
The transfer portal’s winter window has closed, meaning players are no longer allowed to enter the transfer portal, but there is no deadline to decide on a new school. The portal will open again after spring football practice from April 16-25.
