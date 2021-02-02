HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Wide Receiver Malachi Bennett Commits to Indiana

Bennett is one of the top 50 receivers in the country by 247Sports. He is ranked as the No. 431 recruit overall in the 247Sports composite and the No. 13 player in Alabama.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana has added another recruit to its 2021 class.

Three-star wide receiver Malachi Bennett announced on Twitter Tuesday that he is officially committing to the Hoosiers.

Bennett said in a video with Rivals, "The reason I committed to Indiana was because the coaching staff, the playing time and just, it feels like a brotherhood out there. Go Hoosiers!"

Bennett is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver from Fairfield Preparatory School in Fairfield, Alabama.

He is one of the top 50 receivers in the country by 247Sports. He is ranked as the No. 431 recruit overall in the 247Sports composite and the No. 13 player in Alabama.

Bennett had originally committed to UAB, who he chose over a number of SEC schools, including Georgia, South Carolina and Ole Miss. He decommitted in November, and that's when Indiana wide receivers coach Grant Heard reached out.

"I have gotten to know coach Heard, and he is a cool guy, he is a funny, and he is a coach I can talk to anyone about," Bennett told Rivals. "We have a great relationship. He is laid back like me, he is a coach who has good knowledge, and I think he can develop me for the next level."

Indiana has already lost three wide receivers this offseason with Whop Philyor declaring for the NFL Draft, and Rashawn Williams and Jordan Jakes transferring.

The Hoosiers are bringing back the reigning Big Ten Receiver of the Year in Ty Fryfogle, as well as Miles Marshall, Jacolby Hewitt and Javon Swinton. Bennett is the fourth receiver joining the Hoosiers this offseason, coming in with Jordyn Williams and Jaquez Smith, as well as Florida State grad transfer D.J. Matthews.

With Bennett's commitment, Indiana now has 14 true freshmen commits for the class of 2021.

