Zach Horton’s ‘Blood And Guts’ Style Key To Indiana Football’s Success
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Watch any Indiana touchdown highlight from this season, and there’s a good chance Zach Horton is doing something to make it all work.
Maryland coach Mike Locksley was well-aware of Horton going into the Sept. 28 matchup at Memorial Stadium. That didn’t make it easier to stop him.
To set up Indiana’s first touchdown of the game, Horton contorted his body in mid-air to catch a pass at the one-yard line. On Indiana wide receiver Myles Price’s second-quarter touchdown, Horton drove a Maryland defender into the pile to free up the left side of the field. In the third quarter, Horton manhandled a Terrapin from one side of the line to the other, and running back Justice Ellison hit the hole that created for a 19-yard touchdown.
And to help seal the game, Horton made a crucial open-field block to spring Ty Son Lawton’s 14-yard touchdown, the Hoosiers’ final one in a 42-28 victory.
“He is the glue for them on offense,” Locksley said. “This is a guy that's really talented in the run game. You get enamored in catches and production there, but as a coach when you look at things as I think of things on offense, he's the heart and soul of it. His style of play is what you like. I respect the way he plays."
Along with opposing coaches, Horton’s name often comes up when coach Curt Cignetti is preparing for games.
“He catches everyone’s attention that does the game on TV,” Cignetti said. “Every time I do my little 30-minute piece with the TV people, his name always comes up, because he’s a great blocker, he’s a good receiver, he’s in motion a lot, and he’s a very versatile player that plays with a lot of effort. He’s got a lot of talent, too.”
“I'm glad other coaches point that out, too, when they watch us on tape or scout us, how valuable he is,” Cignetti said. “It's not all about his touches. He does a lot of great things for us offensively. He's really a blood-and-guts, hard-nosed tough guy with talent. He's a tremendous football player.”
That approach to the game began at an early age, Horton said.
“I've been playing the same way since I've been able to play,’’ he said. “I would just say it came from, I guess, my family. I mean, how I was raised, everything I was taught. Just playing backyard football with my brother and the guys and always just taught to be tough. You know, you're representing a lot, not just you, but other people, so be careful what you do and just always play hard and smart.”
Whether that’s making a crucial block at the line of scrimmage, running a defender over in the open field, acting as a receiver decoy or making a sure-handed catch, the tight end has been a key cog in Indiana’s high-powered offense.
The dirty work Horton does as a blocker may go unnoticed by many, making him somewhat of an unsung hero for the 11-1 Hoosiers. His style of play also reflects the selfless attitude he carries. Even after his highlight-reel catch against Maryland, the credit went to Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke.
“People say it might be a bad ball,” Horton said. “But if you go back and look at it, there’s a guy on either side of me, and he threw me out and was able to just let me catch it and get to the one-yard line. A ball like that, it’s really a spot-on ball to catch.”
It may be difficult to picture this Indiana offense functioning without the 6-foot-4, 252-pound Horton at tight end, but it’s actually not too far-fetched. When the James Madison coaching staff recruited him out of Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville, Va., they weren’t sure exactly where Horton would fit on the roster.
Horton played tight end, defensive end and linebacker prior to college, which also included three years at Northside High School in Roanoke, Va. He earned all-state and all-region honors on offense and defense, and he received college offers – none from Power Five schools – to play either side of the ball.
“I actually believe I got offered to JMU to be their pick to play d-end or tight end,” Horton said. “... When coach [Grant] Cain called me, he was like, ‘Do you want to play offense or defense?’ So I don’t know what that means, because I always think about what if I said defense? What would have gone on from there? But I told him offense, and he was like okay great, and he got me offered and just went from there.”
Horton’s physical style of play makes it easy to imagine him making tackles for loss and sacking the quarterback as a defensive end or linebacker.
“Some days I do wish I played defense,” Horton said. “Don’t tell ‘em that, but I’m glad I play offense and really got to fit great with the offense.”
Horton’s versatility and experience on both sides of the ball is felt throughout the roster. Indiana’s offensive coordinator said Horton brings an edge and toughness to the Hoosiers. He knows that if he helps get the run game going, he’ll be rewarded in the pass game. Horton embraces that and enjoys the “old-time football guy” coaching style of Indiana offensive line coach Bob Bostad.
“It’s really fun to see you spring a block for a touchdown,” Horton said. “It feels better sometimes than catching a football, I would say.”
Horton and Indiana linebacker Jailin Walker have been teammates since the 2021 season at James Madison, and their respective positions lead to frequent matchups in practice. Walker believes there’s an iron-sharpening-iron dynamic between the two.
Through 12 regular season games, Horton has 20 receptions for 182 and four touchdowns. Walker is second among Hoosiers with 72 tackles and third with nine tackles for loss. Both received All-Big Ten honorable mentions.
“Since freshman year me and Zach have been bumping heads,” Walker said. “He's a true senior, too. So we came in together. That's my brother on and off the field. I know Zach is a great tight end, and he gets me better. So every day we get to go against each other and iron sharpens iron, and it just shows that he made me the player that I am today. I appreciate Zach for that.”
Like many players on this veteran Indiana team, Horton is approaching the final stretch of his collegiate career. But somewhat rare in today’s game, where it’s common to see sixth-year seniors, Horton is a true, fourth-year senior.
He and the Hoosiers have no intention of Friday’s game at Notre Dame being their last. In some ways, they’re treating it like any other game, but they’re also appreciative of where their careers have taken them.
“For me to be able to be on this stage and my senior year to be playing for the College Football Playoffs, it's such a special thing to be a part of,” Horton said. “It's truly been a blessing and I'll never take it for granted.”
Related stories on Indiana football
- ELLISON SEEKS REVENGE: Justice Ellison and several Indiana teammates played against Notre Dame at their previous schools. They’re excited for another chance to defeat the Fighting Irish, this time on a much bigger stage. CLICK HERE
- FROM WALK-ON TO CFP: Indiana defensive tackle James Carpenter began his career as a walk-on at James Madison, an FCS program at the time. Back then, he wouldn’t have believed it was possible that he’s now preparing for the College Football Playoff. CLICK HERE
- COLLEGE GAMEDAY IN SOUTH BEND: ESPN College GameDay will be at Friday’s College Football Playoff game between Indiana and Notre Dame. CLICK HERE