Indiana’s Justice Ellison Seeking Revenge Against Notre Dame
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana and Notre Dame will meet Friday on the football field for the first time since 1991, but several Hoosiers have recently faced the Fighting Irish.
Running back Justice Ellison and Wide receiver Ke’Shawn Williams, transfers from Wake Forest, played Notre Dame last year. Right tackle Trey Wedig was on the 2021 Wisconsin team that lost 41-13 to Notre Dame at Soldier Field. Defensive end Jacob Mangum-Farrar and defensive back Nic Toomer are the most familiar with Notre Dame, having been a part of four and three games in the series, respectively, when they attended Stanford.
But aside from Stanford’s 16-14 win in 2022, with 10 tackles from Mangum-Farrar, playing Notre Dame did not go well for the current Hoosiers at their previous schools. They have a combined 1-5 record against the Fighting Irish.
Those Hoosiers would want to advance in the College Football Playoff regardless of the opponent, but their history adds some juice to the matchup.
Ellison recalled his experience Tuesday as he and the Demon Deacons looked to spoil Notre Dame’s Senior Day in South Bend, Ind., on Nov. 18, 2023. The Irish were led by quarterback Sam Hartman, who played the previous five seasons at Wake Forest, including four as teammates with Ellison and Williams.
“I soaked it all in. It was an historical game as well. Sam Hartman was playing his old school, Wake Forest,” Ellison said. “Being in the atmosphere with a packed crowd, I think it was one of the largest crowds they had in a really long time when we played them. I just took it all in. I was thankful.”
The game was tied midway through the second quarter, but Notre Dame pulled away and cruised to an easy 45-7 victory. Ellison finished the game with 15 carries for 63 yards, and Williams had 42 all-purpose yards on two receptions and one carry. Hartman threw for 277 yards and four touchdowns.
Ellison and the Hoosiers will get another shot at Notre Dame at 8 p.m. ET Friday in South Bend, Ind., in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Ellison is enjoying a career-best year with the Hoosiers, logging 811 yards, 5.5 yards per carry and 11 rushing touchdowns. Williams could surpass the highest receiving yardage total of his career in the playoffs, and he already has a career-high five touchdowns.
Wedig has made significant strides in one season at Indiana too, as he’s the highest-graded offensive lineman in the playoffs, per Pro Football Focus. Playing time has decreased for Mangum-Farrar and Toomer in their second seasons with the Hoosiers, but they provide important veteran depth on defense.
For all five, Friday could be the last game of their college football careers. For Ellison, a second chance against Notre Dame adds to his motivation to ensure it’s not.
“I knew I was going to come back, and I knew I’d get another shot at it,” Ellison said. “To see it all full circle, I think, is amazing.”
Related stories on Indiana football
- FROM WALK-ON TO CFP: Indiana defensive tackle James Carpenter began his career as a walk-on at James Madison, an FCS program at the time. Back then, he wouldn’t have believed it was possible that he’s now preparing for the College Football Playoff. CLICK HERE
- COLLEGE GAMEDAY IN SOUTH BEND: ESPN College GameDay will be at Friday’s College Football Playoff game between Indiana and Notre Dame. CLICK HERE
- BRAND NAME BIAS: Despite being a close game on-paper, Todd Golden writes about the benefit of the doubt Notre Dame gets for being a national brand. CLICK HERE.
- MORE AWARDS FOR CIGNETTI: Curt Cignetti has won four national coach of the year awards so far. CLICK HERE