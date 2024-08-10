How Did Indiana Athletes Fare At The 2024 Olympics?
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University-connected athletes – past and present – added to the Hoosiers’ rich Olympic Games legacy in the 2024 Games.
Four athletes earned medals – including gold medals for Lilly King and Matt King. If Hoosier Nation was placed against competing nations, the four medals would tie the Hoosiers with Armenia, Hong Kong, Lithuania, Moldova, Portugal, the Phillipines and Serbia. The pair of gold medals would place Indiana in the top 40 in that category.
Indiana sent 20 athletes to Paris with past or present ties to the university. It was tied for the second-largest contingent in Indiana’s history with the 1976 Games. Indiana’s all-time record is 23 Olympic athletes in the 1968 Games in Mexico City.
Two more athletes who haven’t yet competed for Indiana, but who will transfer in during the 2024-25 season, also took part in the Games.
Indiana’s rich swimming and diving tradition contributed 17 of the athletes with Hoosiers ties. Two more competed in water polo and one more athlete competed in track and field.
Ten athletes represented Team USA with the rest of Indiana’s contingent spread out among eight other nations.
Swimming And Diving
Andrew Capobianco: A silver-medalist diver in the 2020 Tokyo Games, Capobianco finished 15th in the 3-meter springboard competition for Team USA.
Mariah Denigan: The American marathon swimmer finished 16th in the event held in the Seine River. Her time was 2:06:42.90. The senior was Indiana’s first-ever competitor in open water swimming.
Marwan Elkamash: The Egyptian finished 27th in the 800 freestyle with a time of 8:07.
Tomer Frankel: The Israeli swimmer and Indiana senior was part of a ninth-place finish in the 4x200 freestyle relay. He was also part of a 14th place men’s 4x100 freestyle relay team. He also finished 21st in the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle.
Ching Hee Gan: The Singaporean finished ninth in the women’s 1,500 freestyle with a time of 16:10.13, a Singapore national record time. She was also 11th in the women’s 800 freestyle with a time of 8:32.37.
Lilly King: The Evansville, Ind. native earned her third career gold medal as part of the 4x100 relay team that took the gold medal for Team USA on Aug. 4. She was part of a world-record effort with a winning time of 3:49.63, teamed with Regan Smith, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske.
In individual events, King tied for fourth in the 100 breastroke with a time of 1:05.60. King placed eighth in the 200 breaststroke.
Matt King: King, an incoming transfer from Virginia (and one-time Indiana commit), he was part of the Olympic champion 4x100 freestyle relay team. King competed in the preliminary relay for Team USA, but was replaced for the final.
Josh Matheny: He earned a seventh-place finish in the 200 breaststroke in his Olympic debut in American colors. His time was 2:09.52.
Rafael Miroslaw: He was part of Germany’s seventh-place 4x100 freestyle relay team. Miroslaw had the fastest split times for Germany in each of their rounds, including a 47.66 leg in the final. The Indiana senior-to-be also finished 15th in the 200 freestyle.
Jennifer Parratto: The three-time Olympian fnished sixth in the women’s synchronized 10-meter platform event. Teamed with non-Indiana affiliated Delaney Schnell, she earned a 287.52 score.
Anna Peplowski: The Indiana senior earned a silver medal for her contribution to the women’s 4x200 freestyle relay for Team USA. Peplowski swam the second-fastest time in the relay during the premlinaries, though she was subbed for other swimmers in the finals itself.
Blake Pieroni: The three-time Olympian earned a silver medal as part of the men’s 4x200 relay team for Team USA. He swam the in the preliminary round before giving way for the final. Pieroni is a four-time Olympic medalist.
Zalán Sárkány: The Hungarian swimmer finished 11th in the men’s 1,500 freestyle and was 14th in the 800 freestyle. He is transferring to Indiana from Arizona State for the 2024-25 season.
Kotryna Teterevkova: The Lithuanian finished fifth in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:25.91. She was 16th in the 100 breastroke with a time of 1:07.48.
Carson Tyler: Tyler finished fourth in the 3-meter springboard final with a score of 429.25 for Team USA. The Indiana senior was also 19th in the platform competition.
Kai van Westering: Competing for the Netherlands, van Westering was part of an eighth-place effort by the Dutch in the men’s 4x100 medley relay. He was also 23rd in the 200 backstroke.
Track and Field
Rikkoi Brathwaite: The sprinter finished 23rd in the 100 meter sprint with a time of 10.15. Brathwaite represented the British Virgin Islands.
Water polo
Jessica Gaudreault and Shae LaRoche: The Canadian pair were part of a eighth-place effort in the pool.
Gaudreault, a goalie, had a peak of 11 saves against Italy, and she tallied 50 saves in seven matches.
LaRoche, a driver, had two goals in a match against the Netherlands, and had three overall, including one in Canada’s 12-7 victory over China, the only win of the Olympics for Canada. She also had two assists in six matches played.
Gaudreault completed her Indiana career in 2018. La Roche graduated from Indiana in 2014.